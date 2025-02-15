Nan, Sukhothai stars in Booking.com\'s 2025 Traveller Review Awards

While Thailand's coastal gems continue to attract visitors, it's the country's secondary provinces, including Nan and Sukhothai, that are stealing the spotlight in Booking.com's 2025 Traveller Review Awards.

These destinations, offering unique cultural and historical experiences, have seen a surge in popularity, earning them well-deserved recognition alongside established favourites.

This 13th awards, based on more than 360 million verified user reviews on the platform, recognise more than 1.71 million travel partners globally for exceptional service.

The awards recognise a wide range of travel businesses, including accommodations (1,711,539), car rental providers (1,329), and taxi services (124), representing a 16% increase in winners compared with last year.

This year, Thailand boasts 14,710 award-winning accommodation providers and other travel businesses, a substantial 20% increase from 2024.

These award-winning partners achieved an average review score of 8.8, based on over 3.2 million global traveller reviews.

