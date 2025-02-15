Nan, Sukhothai stars in Booking.com\'s 2025 Traveller Review Awards

While Thailand's coastal gems continue to attract visitors, it's the country's secondary provinces, including Nan and Sukhothai, that are stealing the spotlight in Booking.com's 2025 Traveller Review Awards.
These destinations, offering unique cultural and historical experiences, have seen a surge in popularity, earning them well-deserved recognition alongside established favourites.
This 13th awards, based on more than 360 million verified user reviews on the platform, recognise more than 1.71 million travel partners globally for exceptional service.
The awards recognise a wide range of travel businesses, including accommodations (1,711,539), car rental providers (1,329), and taxi services (124), representing a 16% increase in winners compared with last year.
This year, Thailand boasts 14,710 award-winning accommodation providers and other travel businesses, a substantial 20% increase from 2024.
These award-winning partners achieved an average review score of 8.8, based on over 3.2 million global traveller reviews.
The ever-popular coastal destinations of Krabi, Phang Nga and Surat Thani have retained their status as Thailand's "Most Welcoming Cities", famed for their beaches, clear waters, and dramatic landscapes.
However, emerging destinations are also gaining traction, with Nan province holding on to its popularity for a second year running. Sukhothai, known for its historical sites and rich cultural heritage, is a new entry to the list.
Thailand's Most Welcoming Cities for 2025:
While apartments are the most awarded accommodation type globally (847,627 properties), a trend that has persisted for eight years, hotels continue to be the most popular choice for travellers in Thailand. This year, Thai hotels received 3,833 awards.
Apartments have risen to second place in popularity (2,457 awards), overtaking resorts (2,228), which are followed by villas (1,624) and guesthouses (1,150).
Since 2010, Booking.com has facilitated more than 4.5 billion guest arrivals, with more than 1 billion of those bookings being for unique, non-hotel accommodations.
Travellers now can discover more than 30 different accommodation types on Booking.com, from countryside villas and city apartments to luxurious villas, bed and breakfasts, farm stays, bungalows, and even more unusual options such as houseboats, ice cabins, and treehouses.