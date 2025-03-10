Phuket Tops Tourism Revenue Charts as Thailand Targets \'Golden Year\'

Thai government intensifies economic stimulus through tourism, highlighting top 10 revenue-generating provinces and standardized homestay initiative.

Phuket has emerged as the leading province for tourism revenue in 2024, as the Thai government accelerates economic stimulus efforts aimed at propelling continued growth in the tourism sector.



Sasikarn Wattanachan, deputy spokesperson for the Prime Minister's Office, announced on Monday that the government, under Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra's leadership, is intensifying efforts to stimulate the economy across all sectors, with particular emphasis on boosting both tourist numbers and per capita spending.