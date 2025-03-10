Phuket Tops Tourism Revenue Charts as Thailand Targets \'Golden Year\'

Thai government intensifies economic stimulus through tourism, highlighting top 10 revenue-generating provinces and standardized homestay initiative.
Phuket has emerged as the leading province for tourism revenue in 2024, as the Thai government accelerates economic stimulus efforts aimed at propelling continued growth in the tourism sector.
Sasikarn Wattanachan, deputy spokesperson for the Prime Minister's Office, announced on Monday that the government, under Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra's leadership, is intensifying efforts to stimulate the economy across all sectors, with particular emphasis on boosting both tourist numbers and per capita spending.
"The tourism revenue generated by these ten provinces unequivocally demonstrates that the tourism industry remains a critical pillar of the Thai economy, particularly in regions renowned for their natural and cultural attractions," Sasikarn stated. "The government is committed to making 2025 the 'Golden Year of Thai Tourism', promoting year-round travel and eliminating the concept of a low season."
According to data released by the Department of Tourism, Ministry of Tourism and Sports, Phuket led tourism revenue generation with 497,523.93 million baht, followed by Chonburi with 316,811.02 million baht. Other top performers included Surat Thani (119,098.39 million baht), Chiang Mai (103,822.38 million baht), and Krabi (91,042.62 million baht).
Other ranking between sixth and tenth in terms of earnings are Prachuap Khiri Khan with a revenue of 51,702.91 million baht, followed closely by Phang Nga at 50,897.28 million baht. Songkhla follows with 50,286.40 million baht, while Chiang Rai generates 49,420.04 million baht. Finally, Kanchanaburi rounds out the list with a robust revenue of 36,445.94 million baht.
The government's strategy focuses on leveraging Thailand's natural beauty, cultural heritage, and standardized homestay programs to attract high-value tourists and distribute income to secondary cities.
The "Department of Tourism Standard Homestay" project encompasses over 226 locations nationwide, aiming to build trust in the quality and safety of homestay experiences.
"Our aim is to distribute economic benefits to both primary and secondary cities, creating opportunities for all sectors," added Sasikarn.
The government believes these figures highlight the significant potential of each province to attract both domestic and international tourists, providing valuable insights for planning engaging activities and enhancing tourism offerings throughout Thailand.