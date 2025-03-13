Pattaya reveals star-studded lineup, key travel info for music fest

The second week of the highly anticipated Pattaya Music Festival 2025 is set to electrify Jomtien Beach on Friday and Saturday, with the organisers releasing a full lineup of artists, performance schedules and vital travel information, including road closures and free shuttle service.

The festival, a staple of Pattaya’s entertainment calendar, will feature a diverse range of popular Thai artists. Set to take the stage on Friday are Proxie, Scruubb, Tilly birds, Joey Phuwasit, and TaitosmitH, while Saturday’s lineup includes Jaonaay X Jaokhun, Only Monday, KLEAR, Bodyslam, and Three Man Down.

On Friday, performances begin at 6pm, opening with Proxie and culminating with TaitosmitH at 11pm.

On Saturday, performances commence at 5.30pm with Jaonaay X Jaokhun and wrap up with Three Man Down at 10.30pm.

