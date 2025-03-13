Pattaya reveals star-studded lineup, key travel info for music fest

The second week of the highly anticipated Pattaya Music Festival 2025 is set to electrify Jomtien Beach on Friday and Saturday, with the organisers releasing a full lineup of artists, performance schedules and vital travel information, including road closures and free shuttle service.
The festival, a staple of Pattaya’s entertainment calendar, will feature a diverse range of popular Thai artists. Set to take the stage on Friday are Proxie, Scruubb, Tilly birds, Joey Phuwasit, and TaitosmitH, while Saturday’s lineup includes Jaonaay X Jaokhun, Only Monday, KLEAR, Bodyslam, and Three Man Down.
On Friday, performances begin at 6pm, opening with Proxie and culminating with TaitosmitH at 11pm.
On Saturday, performances commence at 5.30pm with Jaonaay X Jaokhun and wrap up with Three Man Down at 10.30pm.
Several roads will be closed from 3pm to 1am on both days, including the Jomtien Beach Road from the Wat Boonkanjanaram intersection to The Now Hotel.
Residents and those urgently needing to travel will be required to present their identification at designated checkpoints. Parking restrictions will be enforced along both sides of the road from 6am to 1am, with exceptions for authorised vehicles.
Tour boat operators can only use the Jomtien Soi 11 boat ramp before 3pm, after which they will have to switch to the ramp on Jomtien Soi 14.
Festival-goers, meanwhile, will be provided with a free shuttle bus service from 4pm to 2am on two routes:
Organisers are urging attendees to use the free shuttles and plan their travel in advance due to the anticipated high volume of traffic. The Pattaya Music Festival 2025 promises to be a memorable event, showcasing the best of Thai musical talent against the backdrop of Jomtien Beach.