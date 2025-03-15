Bhutan takes sustainability to new levels, plans first carbon-negative city

Bhutan is embarking on a transformative journey with the development of "Gelephu Mindfulness City" (GMC), a visionary project designed to harmonise economic growth with spiritual well-being.
This ambitious endeavour, spearheaded by King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, aims to establish the world's first carbon-negative city.
Situated near the Indian border, GMC will span approximately 1,000 square kilometres, greater than the size of Singapore.
This special administrative region will operate with a degree of autonomy, managed by a dedicated body of international experts, distinct from the national government.
Central to GMC's ethos is its commitment to sustainability.
The city’s architectural design will seamlessly integrate Bhutanese cultural heritage with contemporary innovation, prioritising happiness, mindfulness, and ecological balance.
Renewable energy sources and environmentally friendly technologies will underpin the city’s infrastructure.
A cornerstone of the project is the development of Gelephu International Airport, intended to facilitate tourism and international trade.
The airport, designed by Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG), will reflect the city’s sustainable principles, utilising eco-friendly materials and advanced technology. Plans are also in place for a low-emission transport system, promoting electric vehicles, cycling, and pedestrian travel.
Located in the Sarpang district, the airport will serve as Bhutan's second international hub after Paro, boasting a 65,000-square-metre terminal capable of handling 123 flights daily. Projections anticipate 5.5 million passengers by 2065.
BIG’s design draws inspiration from the Himalayan landscape, featuring a striking timber structure crafted from locally sourced Glulam, a material synonymous with traditional Bhutanese architecture. This flexible design allows for future expansion.
The airport’s aesthetic echoes the region’s natural beauty, blending seamlessly with the surrounding subtropical forests and mountains.
Intricate wood carvings, inspired by the "Kachen" pillars, will adorn the interior, showcasing traditional Bhutanese craftsmanship. Techniques such as Shing-Zo (carpentry), Par-Zo (carving), and Lha-Zo (painting) will be prominently featured.
The airport’s design is also climate-responsive, incorporating features like ventilated roofs, interior courtyards, and overhanging eaves to optimise natural airflow in the region’s subtropical climate. Solar panels will be integrated into the roof, reinforcing Bhutan’s commitment to carbon neutrality.
The interior layout prioritises user experience, with distinct domestic and international terminals and a series of interconnected plazas. A "Forest Spine" courtyard, featuring skylights and floor-to-ceiling windows, will provide natural light and connect passengers with the surrounding environment.
Dedicated spaces for mindfulness practices, such as yoga and meditation, will further enhance the passenger experience.
The Gelephu International Airport exemplifies Bhutan’s commitment to sustainable development, blending cultural heritage with cutting-edge technology to create a travel experience that is both environmentally conscious and passenger-centric. This project aligns with the nation’s enduring philosophy of gross national happiness, demonstrating its dedication to holistic and sustainable progress.