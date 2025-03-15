Bhutan takes sustainability to new levels, plans first carbon-negative city

Bhutan is embarking on a transformative journey with the development of "Gelephu Mindfulness City" (GMC), a visionary project designed to harmonise economic growth with spiritual well-being.

This ambitious endeavour, spearheaded by King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, aims to establish the world's first carbon-negative city.

Situated near the Indian border, GMC will span approximately 1,000 square kilometres, greater than the size of Singapore.

This special administrative region will operate with a degree of autonomy, managed by a dedicated body of international experts, distinct from the national government.

Central to GMC's ethos is its commitment to sustainability.

The city’s architectural design will seamlessly integrate Bhutanese cultural heritage with contemporary innovation, prioritising happiness, mindfulness, and ecological balance.

Renewable energy sources and environmentally friendly technologies will underpin the city’s infrastructure.

A cornerstone of the project is the development of Gelephu International Airport, intended to facilitate tourism and international trade.

