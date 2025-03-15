Govt announces discounted domestic flights for Songkran



Travellers planning to celebrate Songkran in Thailand this year can take advantage of discounted domestic flights, with the Ministry of Transport announcing a 30% reduction on fares and an additional 25,000 seats.

The initiative aims to ease travel during the traditionally busy festival period, running from April 11 to 17.

To combat the usual surge in airfare prices during Songkran, the government, in collaboration with domestic airlines, has introduced a price cap reduction of 30%. This, coupled with the addition of 124 flights, will significantly increase capacity on 11 popular routes.

Participating airlines include Bangkok Airways, Nok Air, Thai AirAsia, Thai Lion Air, and Thai VietJet Air.

