Govt announces discounted domestic flights for Songkran

Travellers planning to celebrate Songkran in Thailand this year can take advantage of discounted domestic flights, with the Ministry of Transport announcing a 30% reduction on fares and an additional 25,000 seats.
The initiative aims to ease travel during the traditionally busy festival period, running from April 11 to 17.
To combat the usual surge in airfare prices during Songkran, the government, in collaboration with domestic airlines, has introduced a price cap reduction of 30%. This, coupled with the addition of 124 flights, will significantly increase capacity on 11 popular routes.
Participating airlines include Bangkok Airways, Nok Air, Thai AirAsia, Thai Lion Air, and Thai VietJet Air.
The discounted fares and increased capacity will be available on the following routes:
Tickets for these promotional fares are available for purchase from Saturday until March 20 via airline websites, call centres, and ticket counters. For example, the Bangkok-to-Chiang Mai route, which typically sees fares reach 5,000 baht during peak periods, will be capped at 3,500 baht.
Thai AirAsia will offer the largest number of additional seats, about 10,000, with the remaining seats distributed among the other airlines.
Additionally, Thai Airways is deploying wide-body aircraft on key routes, including Bangkok to Phuket, Chiang Mai and Krabi, adding 1,228 seats to support the initiative.
This move by the Ministry of Transport aims to ensure affordable and accessible travel for those celebrating Songkran, encouraging domestic tourism during the festive period.