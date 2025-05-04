Dhara Dhevi Hotel revives with music festival after spa fire incident

The “Summer Music in the Garden” event, held at the Kat Dhara Dhevi section from May 1-4, features an eclectic mix of live music across various genres, including jazz, pop-jazz, pop, R’n’B, and country blues, all set amidst a lush garden atmosphere.
Visitors can indulge in culinary delights from more than 50 vendors, ranging from Michelin-recognised eateries to local northern Thai cuisine, desserts and a variety of beverages.
The event also offers a dedicated craft zone showcasing handmade products, home décor items from local communities, and family-friendly art and workshop activities.
Earlier, Suphan Settaphanich, chairman and CEO of Siam Estate Dhara Dhevi, confirmed that the fire, which broke out at 2am on April 23, was confined to the spa area—mostly constructed from wood—and affected less than 5% of the hotel’s total space.
He assured that the incident had minimal impact on the hotel’s overall business value.
Operations continue as usual, and the hotel’s renovation is moving forward under a planned investment budget of 500 million baht. The project is being executed in two phases.
In the first phase, several restaurants have reopened, and “Kat Dhara Dhevi” — a marketplace set on the hotel’s lawn — was launched in February. The area has proven popular, drawing significant foot traffic. Conference rooms are also being refurbished, with completion expected by the end of April.
Phase two focuses on renovating the hotel’s guest rooms, with the goal of fully reopening by the end of 2025.
The Dhara Dhevi Hotel is operated by Siam Estate Dhara Dhevi, a joint venture between Siam Estate and Inter Far East Thermal Power (IThermal), a subsidiary of Inter Far East Energy Corporation (IFEC).
The joint venture acquired the hotel—set on approximately 80 rai (about 31 acres) of land—for 2.4 billion baht through an auction.