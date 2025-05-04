Dhara Dhevi Hotel revives with music festival after spa fire incident

Earlier, Suphan Settaphanich, chairman and CEO of Siam Estate Dhara Dhevi, confirmed that the fire, which broke out at 2am on April 23, was confined to the spa area—mostly constructed from wood—and affected less than 5% of the hotel’s total space.

He assured that the incident had minimal impact on the hotel’s overall business value.

Operations continue as usual, and the hotel’s renovation is moving forward under a planned investment budget of 500 million baht. The project is being executed in two phases.

In the first phase, several restaurants have reopened, and “Kat Dhara Dhevi” — a marketplace set on the hotel’s lawn — was launched in February. The area has proven popular, drawing significant foot traffic. Conference rooms are also being refurbished, with completion expected by the end of April.

Phase two focuses on renovating the hotel’s guest rooms, with the goal of fully reopening by the end of 2025.