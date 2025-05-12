Bangkok’s Rainy Season: The Ultimate and Practical Survival Guide

MONDAY, MAY 12, 2025
|
Stephanie Adair

Welcome to Bangkok’s rainy season—an annual tradition filled with sudden downpours, puddle-dodging, and the unmistakable scent of wet pavement.

While the city has made real progress in flood management in recent years, thanks to better waste control and drainage maintenance, there are still a few key hazards to be aware of when navigating Bangkok during monsoon months.

1. Flooding: The Usual Suspect

Floods are a familiar sight during this season. Although the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has worked hard to reduce blockages caused by garbage and food waste, heavy rains can still overwhelm the drainage system in certain areas.

If you find yourself wading through water, be cautious—leptospirosis is a real risk. This bacterial infection, commonly spread through water contaminated with rat urine, can enter the body through cuts or broken skin. Always wear boots if you must walk through floodwater, and wash thoroughly afterward.

Bangkok’s Rainy Season: The Ultimate and Practical Survival Guide

2. Health Risks: More Than Just Getting Wet

Aside from leptospirosis, floodwaters may contain sewage, chemicals, and other pollutants. It’s best to avoid contact whenever possible. If you have open wounds or a compromised immune system, extra precautions are essential.

And while we’re on safety: electric shock is another hidden danger. Stay away from fallen power lines, submerged electrical equipment, or any wires near standing water.

Bangkok’s Rainy Season: The Ultimate and Practical Survival Guide

3. Traffic: Bangkok Gridlock Goes Monsoon Mode

Expect delays—lots of them. Rain and flooded roads can turn a 15-minute drive into a two-hour ordeal. Before heading out, check Google Maps or local traffic apps like Longdo Traffic or JS100 for live updates.

If you're driving, never attempt to push through deep floodwaters. It can damage your engine or leave you stranded.

When in doubt, wait it out.

Bangkok’s Rainy Season: The Ultimate and Practical Survival Guide

4. Your Rainy Day Essentials

Smart locals and savvy travelers alike know how to prepare. Keep these items on hand during rainy season:

-Waterproof poncho or jacket
-Foldable umbrella
-Flip-flops (in case your shoes get soaked)
-Antibacterial wipes or hand sanitizer
-A spare change of clothes if you’re planning a long day out

Stay dry, stay safe, and welcome to Bangkok in the monsoon.

Bangkok’s Rainy Season: The Ultimate and Practical Survival Guide

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy