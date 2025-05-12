Bangkok’s Rainy Season: The Ultimate and Practical Survival Guide

While the city has made real progress in flood management in recent years, thanks to better waste control and drainage maintenance, there are still a few key hazards to be aware of when navigating Bangkok during monsoon months.

1. Flooding: The Usual Suspect



Floods are a familiar sight during this season. Although the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has worked hard to reduce blockages caused by garbage and food waste, heavy rains can still overwhelm the drainage system in certain areas.



If you find yourself wading through water, be cautious—leptospirosis is a real risk. This bacterial infection, commonly spread through water contaminated with rat urine, can enter the body through cuts or broken skin. Always wear boots if you must walk through floodwater, and wash thoroughly afterward.

2. Health Risks: More Than Just Getting Wet



Aside from leptospirosis, floodwaters may contain sewage, chemicals, and other pollutants. It’s best to avoid contact whenever possible. If you have open wounds or a compromised immune system, extra precautions are essential.



And while we’re on safety: electric shock is another hidden danger. Stay away from fallen power lines, submerged electrical equipment, or any wires near standing water.