Discover Thailand\'s Hidden Gem: Highway 1081 Crowned Nation\'s Most Beautiful Road

Thailand's Department of Highways is extending a special invitation to travellers to explore Nan province, spotlighting Highway No. 1081 as one of the country's most exquisite drives.

This captivating route, stretching from Pua through Santisuk and Bo Kluea to Chaloem Phra Kiat, has earned acclaim as one of Thailand's most beautiful roads, promising an unforgettable journey through a region steeped in natural splendour and rich Lanna culture.

Highway No. 1081 carves its way through high, undulating mountain ranges, interspersed with lush green forests that are often veiled in morning mist and bathed in crisp, clean air.

From Pua district, the road meanders through Santisuk before reaching Bo Kluea, home to Thailand's oldest mountain salt production, then continues towards Chaloem Phra Kiat, a district that beautifully preserves its distinct local identity rooted in Lanna art and heritage.

The route's unique allure lies in its serene atmosphere, stunning panoramic views, and the distinctive sharp hairpin bends that gracefully follow the contours of the mountainsides.

This blend transforms the drive into both a romantic and exhilarating adventure.

