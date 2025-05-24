Discover Thailand\'s Hidden Gem: Highway 1081 Crowned Nation\'s Most Beautiful Road

Thailand's Department of Highways is extending a special invitation to travellers to explore Nan province, spotlighting Highway No. 1081 as one of the country's most exquisite drives.
This captivating route, stretching from Pua through Santisuk and Bo Kluea to Chaloem Phra Kiat, has earned acclaim as one of Thailand's most beautiful roads, promising an unforgettable journey through a region steeped in natural splendour and rich Lanna culture.
Highway No. 1081 carves its way through high, undulating mountain ranges, interspersed with lush green forests that are often veiled in morning mist and bathed in crisp, clean air.
From Pua district, the road meanders through Santisuk before reaching Bo Kluea, home to Thailand's oldest mountain salt production, then continues towards Chaloem Phra Kiat, a district that beautifully preserves its distinct local identity rooted in Lanna art and heritage.
The route's unique allure lies in its serene atmosphere, stunning panoramic views, and the distinctive sharp hairpin bends that gracefully follow the contours of the mountainsides.
This blend transforms the drive into both a romantic and exhilarating adventure.
For those keen to capture the scenery, four key photo opportunities await along the route, specifically between kilometre markers 13+000 and 64+175, connecting Santisuk and Bo Kluea.
These include the famed U-bend (Km 32+400 – 32+700), the eye-catching Number 3 Bend (Km 38+200 – 38+500), the Number 0 Bend (Km 46+000 – 46+400), and the winding Cloth-fold Bend (Km 63+675 - 64+175).
More than just a thoroughfare, Highway No. 1081 is truly a "road of memories" that every discerning traveller should experience.
To ensure safety and maximise enjoyment, the Department of Highways has established designated stopping points along the route for photography.
Travellers can begin their journey from Mueang Nan District (Nan Provincial Hall), driving approximately 25 kilometres along Highway No. 1169 towards Santisuk District, before turning left onto Highway No. 1081.
The total distance from Mueang Nan District to Bo Kluea is around 85 kilometres. While the route is known for its winding and steep sections, it is meticulously maintained, making it ideal for a scenic drive.
The Department advises checking your vehicle's condition before embarking on the trip.
The Department of Highways is committed to developing all national highways to be convenient, swift, and safe, thereby enhancing transportation efficiency.
Its efforts include providing well-appointed rest stops to support public travel and stimulate a stable, strong, and sustainable domestic tourism economy.
The Department encourages all motorists to drive cautiously and reminds them that traffic information or assistance is readily available by contacting Highway Office 2, Nan Highway District 1, Nan Highway District 2, local highway sections, or by dialling the Department of Highways Hotline 1586 (toll-free, 24 hours).