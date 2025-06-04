Thai Royal Birthday Celebrated with Historic Steam Train Journey

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) on Tuesday launched a special heritage steam train excursion, operating on the Bangkok – Chachoengsao Junction – Bangkok route, in honour of Her Majesty the Queen's birthday on 3rd June 2025.

Thakoon Intarachom, Deputy Governor of the State Railway of Thailand, officiated the departure ceremony for the special steam train at Bangkok's Hua Lamphong Station, joined by senior executives, staff, members of the public, and eager tourists.

This special steam train journey serves as a heartfelt expression of loyalty and profound gratitude for Her Majesty's unwavering dedication to the Thai people.

Her Majesty has consistently demonstrated a resolute commitment to upholding, safeguarding, and advancing royal initiatives across the entire nation.

