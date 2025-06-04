Thai Royal Birthday Celebrated with Historic Steam Train Journey

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) on Tuesday launched a special heritage steam train excursion, operating on the Bangkok – Chachoengsao Junction – Bangkok route, in honour of Her Majesty the Queen's birthday on 3rd June 2025.
Thakoon Intarachom, Deputy Governor of the State Railway of Thailand, officiated the departure ceremony for the special steam train at Bangkok's Hua Lamphong Station, joined by senior executives, staff, members of the public, and eager tourists.
This special steam train journey serves as a heartfelt expression of loyalty and profound gratitude for Her Majesty's unwavering dedication to the Thai people.
Her Majesty has consistently demonstrated a resolute commitment to upholding, safeguarding, and advancing royal initiatives across the entire nation.
Beyond its ceremonial significance, the event also provided a unique opportunity to embark on a memorable journey back in time, traversing a historic railway line.
This initiative beautifully encapsulates the enduring appeal of rail travel and promotes sustainable tourism within Chachoengsao, a province celebrated for its rich cultural offerings, including renowned temples, time-honoured markets, and an array of authentic local dishes.
The steam train excursion proved immensely popular, attracting significant interest from both domestic and international visitors, with all available seats being fully booked almost immediately upon reservation opening.
The atmosphere on board was reportedly one of warmth, smiles, and genuine delight, as passengers relished the classic travel experience throughout the route.
The State Railway of Thailand offers this exclusive heritage steam train service only seven times annually, reserving it solely for occasions of significant national importance.