Thailand boosts astronomical tourism with 16 new dark sky conservation areas nationwide

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), in collaboration with the National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand (NARIT), officially launched “AMAZING DARK SKY IN THAILAND #Season 4”.

The event was co-presided by Apichai Chatchalermkit, TAT Deputy Governor for Domestic Marketing, and Assoc Prof Dr Viphu Rujopakarn, Deputy Director of NARIT.

Currently in its fourth consecutive year, the project promotes astronomical tourism by designating 16 new dark sky conservation areas across the country, offering the public unique opportunities to experience Thailand’s night skies.