Thailand boosts astronomical tourism with 16 new dark sky conservation areas nationwide

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), in collaboration with the National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand (NARIT), officially launched “AMAZING DARK SKY IN THAILAND #Season 4”.
The event was co-presided by Apichai Chatchalermkit, TAT Deputy Governor for Domestic Marketing, and Assoc Prof Dr Viphu Rujopakarn, Deputy Director of NARIT.
Currently in its fourth consecutive year, the project promotes astronomical tourism by designating 16 new dark sky conservation areas across the country, offering the public unique opportunities to experience Thailand’s night skies.
Apichai also highlighted the growing popularity of dark sky tourism among astronomy enthusiasts, nature lovers, campers, and outdoor adventurers.
He emphasised TAT’s commitment to enhancing travel experiences by creating grand moments that connect visitors with nature. With stargazing sites located across all regions, showcases the diverse potential of Thailand’s tourist destinations, catering to travelers of all lifestyles.
In addition to promoting tourism, ‘AMAZING DARK SKY IN THAILAND’ raises awareness about light pollution, promotes energy conservation, and encourages responsible lighting practices.
Astronomy serves as an inspiring and accessible tool to drive educational and creative tourism experiences while preserving the natural night environment. Viphu added
Over the past three years, 48 locations across Thailand have been designated as official dark sky conservation areas. The addition of 16 new locations in 2025 further strengthens Thailand’s capacity for stargazing, astrophotography, making astronomy more accessible to the public, and expanding a national network of dark sky sites for education and recreation.
Newly registered dark sky conservation areas in 2025
Dark sky parks (5 locations within national parks):
• Thung Non Pa Ko, Phu Si Than Wildlife Sanctuary, Mukdahan
• Khao Phra Wihan National Park, Sisaket
• Phu Suan Sai National Park, Loei
• Phu Hin Rong Kla National Park, Phitsanulok
• Mae Ping National Park, Lamphun
Dark sky parks are located within national parks and strict control light pollution to preserve natural night conditions enabling clear naked-eye observation of celestial objects including planets, stars, constellations, star clusters, nebulae, and the Milky Way.
Dark sky properties (9 private venues):
• Golden Cliff Beach Resort, Trat
• Daraga Chiang Dao, Chiang Mai
• Dara Cuisine Phuket, Phuket
• Baan Rai Nai Khieo, Khon Kaen
• Fountain Tree Resort, Nakhon Ratchasima
• Phu Phrom Dao Farmstay, Chaiyaphum
• Wanatara Resort, Phitsanulok
• Mae Lamao Forest Plantation (Forest Industry Organisation), Tak
• Mae Fah Luang Garden, Doi Tung Development Project, Chiang Rai
Dark sky properties are privately owned venues such as resorts, hotels, farms, and educational centers that follow dark sky standards, creating ideal conditions for stargazing.
Dark sky suburbs (2 suburban locations):
• Elephant Kingdom, Surin
• Walai Rukhavej Botanical Garden, Mahasarakham University, Mahasarakham
Dark sky suburbs are conservation areas located in suburban environments with open fields to ensure adequate sky darkness for naked-eye observation of celestial objects.
Organisations, including government agencies, hotels, resorts, communities, science centers, and museums across the country, can find more information and apply for registration as a dark sky conservation area in Thailand at: https://darksky.narit.or.th/.
The dark sky tourism guidebook is also available for download in e-book format at: https://shorturl.at/CC75X.