ASEAN Nations Reshape Tourism Strategies to Court India\'s Digital-Savvy Travellers

Southeast Asian destinations are fundamentally reimagining their tourism offerings to capture India's rapidly expanding outbound travel market, as industry leaders gathered at the ASEAN-India Forum on Wednesday revealed how young Indian travellers are prioritising meaningful experiences over material possessions.

The forum, themed "Journey of Opportunities: Ignite Indian Travel to ASEAN," was hosted by Thailand's Tourism Authority at the Royal Orchid Sheraton Riverside Hotel.

The platform aimed to strengthen tourism marketing collaboration amongst ASEAN member states and India, build strategic partnerships, and unlock new business opportunities to elevate ASEAN as a "Dream Destination" for Indian travellers.

The gathering brought together key stakeholders to discuss how the region can better serve what has become one of the world's fastest-growing travel markets, with nearly 6 million Indian visitors to ASEAN countries annually.

Digital-First Generation Drives New Demand

Santosh Kumar, Country Manager for India at Booking.com, highlighted a striking shift in Indian travel behaviour, noting that more than 75% of young Indian travellers would rather spend on travel than material goods.

This demographic, comprising millennials and Generation Z, is fuelled by India's rising per capita income and expanding middle class.