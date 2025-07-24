ASEAN Nations Reshape Tourism Strategies to Court India\'s Digital-Savvy Travellers

Southeast Asian destinations are fundamentally reimagining their tourism offerings to capture India's rapidly expanding outbound travel market, as industry leaders gathered at the ASEAN-India Forum on Wednesday revealed how young Indian travellers are prioritising meaningful experiences over material possessions.
The forum, themed "Journey of Opportunities: Ignite Indian Travel to ASEAN," was hosted by Thailand's Tourism Authority at the Royal Orchid Sheraton Riverside Hotel.
The platform aimed to strengthen tourism marketing collaboration amongst ASEAN member states and India, build strategic partnerships, and unlock new business opportunities to elevate ASEAN as a "Dream Destination" for Indian travellers.
The gathering brought together key stakeholders to discuss how the region can better serve what has become one of the world's fastest-growing travel markets, with nearly 6 million Indian visitors to ASEAN countries annually.
Digital-First Generation Drives New Demand
Santosh Kumar, Country Manager for India at Booking.com, highlighted a striking shift in Indian travel behaviour, noting that more than 75% of young Indian travellers would rather spend on travel than material goods.
This demographic, comprising millennials and Generation Z, is fuelled by India's rising per capita income and expanding middle class.
"Indian travellers are increasingly seeking longer stays and immersive experiences," Kumar explained. "They value personalised offerings, especially regarding cuisine and hotel amenities, expecting Indian dietary options and round-the-clock room service."
However, this market presents unique challenges. Visa requirements have led to high cancellation rates and a trend towards last-minute bookings, with Indian travellers booking an average of just 29 days before departure—significantly shorter than other international markets.
Social Media Shapes Travel Decisions
Travel influencer Shivya Nath revealed the profound impact of digital platforms on Indian travel choices, stating that approximately 86% of Indian travel decisions are influenced by social media, with Instagram and YouTube being the most impactful platforms.
"We don't want cookie-cutter holidays—we're looking for something that's both brag-worthy and meaningful," Nath explained. "Indian travellers are increasingly drawn to immersive, sustainable, and socially responsible experiences."
This shift has prompted destinations to focus on authentic cultural exchanges and community engagement opportunities.
Nath encouraged ASEAN destinations to market lesser-known locales, suggesting: "We've seen Phuket and Pattaya; now we want to explore Koh Lanta or Chumphon."
Airlines Struggle with Capacity-Demand Gap
Krid Pattanasan, secretary of the Airlines Association of Thailand, noted strong year-on-year growth in Indian arrivals across Southeast Asia, with Thailand alone achieving over 60% of its Indian tourist target for the year and recording a 14% increase in arrivals.
However, he warned of a widening gap between passenger demand and available capacity.
"The number of seats has increased to over 3.1 million, but the load factor has fallen to around 70%," Krid said.
The current bilateral air service agreement between Thailand and India restricts weekly seat quotas to metro cities, with ongoing negotiations to expand access to non-metro destinations—a move that could significantly unlock growth potential.
Regional Integration and Strategic Partnership
Undersecretary Verna Esmeralda C. Buensuceso of the Philippine Department of Tourism highlighted ASEAN's strategic focus on regional integration, sustainable development, and cultural exchange as it prepares for 2025 and beyond.
She emphasised the importance of deepening political, economic, and social ties with India as a key partner.
"We've seen a surge with over 5 million Indian travellers in 2024, facilitated by improved air connectivity and visa liberalisation policies across member states," Buensuceso noted.
She outlined initiatives including the ASEAN-India Year of Tourism 2025, which aims to boost connectivity, promote eco and cultural tourism, and foster youth and capacity-building programmes.
The Philippines, as the upcoming lead coordinator for ASEAN's tourism strategy post-2025, is championing continued collaboration in digital innovation, diversification of tourism offerings, and the development of integrated travel packages.
Thailand's Tailored Marketing Success
Pattaraanong Na Chiangmai, Deputy Governor for International Marketing at the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), shared Thailand's successful track record in promoting Indian tourism.
Pre-pandemic, India ranked amongst Thailand's top five source markets with 1.9 million visitors in 2019, rising to 2 million in 2024.
"Thailand's tailored marketing strategies focus on wedding tourism, corporate events, cultural exchanges like Diwali festivals, Bollywood partnerships, and digital influencer campaigns," Pattaraanong explained.
She stressed the importance of improving accessibility through visa facilitation and expanding multi-destination travel options.
Thailand aims to serve as a seamless, welcoming hub for India's growing outbound travel market, with Pattaraanong calling for regional collaboration to create joint marketing efforts that foster friendship, trust, and shared prosperity.
Nikhil Sharma, Managing Director for South Asia at Radisson Hotels & Resorts, emphasised the importance of understanding Indian travel behaviour patterns.
"Indian travellers may scrimp on airfare but will spend more on room upgrades and premium services," he observed.
Radisson has witnessed a surge in multi-generational family travel from India, often requiring adjacent rooms and bespoke services. Essential amenities now include vegetarian food options, Hindi-speaking staff, seamless Wi-Fi, and child-friendly facilities.
"Culturally, Indians are accustomed to personalised service at home and expect the same level of attention in hotels," Sharma explained. "From Bollywood-inspired tourism to cricket-friendly packages, tailoring to cultural touchpoints can significantly boost appeal."
Hotels Adapt to Cultural Preferences
The forum's afternoon session highlighted India's wedding and honeymoon market, valued at $130 billion and growing by 20-25% annually.
Thailand has positioned itself to host large-scale Indian destination weddings, which typically span 3-5 days and welcome 500-1,000 guests per event.
These celebrations require culturally sensitive services, particularly vegetarian cuisine, traditional ceremonies, luxurious ambience, and comprehensive professional teams—areas where ASEAN destinations are increasingly specialising.
Wedding Market Presents Major Opportunity
Panellists agreed that collaborating with Indian celebrities and content creators offers powerful destination marketing opportunities. Kumar cited successful examples such as Dubai's partnerships with cricket star Virat Kohli and actor Shah Rukh Khan.
Sharma urged ASEAN nations to offer incentives to Indian film crews, including subsidised equipment rental and filming locations, to encourage more Bollywood productions in the region—a strategy that could significantly boost destination awareness.
Looking Forward
The forum concluded with calls for enhanced connectivity through improved air routes, cruise tourism, and policy coordination.
ASEAN Secretary-General Dr Kao Kim Hourn emphasised the need for "inclusive, personalised, and sustainable experiences that cater to evolving traveller preferences, including younger and digital nomad demographics."
Indian Ambassador to Thailand Nagesh Singh highlighted the robust modern relationship between the regions, noting India as a comprehensive strategic partner with over $100 billion in trade and substantial tourism flows.
As the Philippines prepares to assume leadership of ASEAN's tourism strategy post-2025, the focus remains on fostering mutual growth and cultural understanding—recognising that today's Indian travellers seek transformative, story-rich journeys rather than conventional holidays.