Phra Pradaeng Songkran 2026 to spotlight Thai-Mon heritage

Dates, time and venue

The Phra Pradaeng Songkran Festival in Samut Prakan will be held over three full days on April 24, 25 and 26, at the Phra Pradaeng District Office and surrounding areas of Phra Pradaeng Municipality.

This is the period when the local Thai-Mon community comes together to continue a long-standing tradition.

On April 26, which is Phra Pradaeng Wan Lai Day, Suk Sawat Road and roads around Phra Pradaeng Market will be closed from the afternoon for the parade. Visitors are advised to allow extra time for travel and prepare waterproof phone pouches in advance.

How to get there

1. Public transport

Bus: Routes passing near the event area include:

82 (Phra Pradaeng–Sanam Luang)

138 (Phra Pradaeng–Mo Chit 2)

506 (Pak Kret–Phra Pradaeng)

6 (Phra Pradaeng–Bang Lamphu)

BTS Skytrain:

Get off at Samrong Station, then continue by songthaew or van marked for Phra Pradaeng Pier.

2. Ferry

One of the most popular ways to avoid traffic is to take a ferry across the Chao Phraya River into Phra Pradaeng.

From Pu Chao Saming Phrai Pier on the Samut Prakan side, take the ferry to Phetra Pier or Phra Pradaeng Pier.



Ferries are also available from the Bang Na side to Phra Pradaeng.

3. Private car and parking

Parking near the event is limited. If driving, visitors are advised to pin Phra Pradaeng District Office as their destination and park in nearby designated areas, according to announcements by Phra Pradaeng Police Station.

Examples include the Phra Pradaeng Arcade area and private car parks on the outskirts, before continuing to the festival by motorcycle taxi.