Phra Pradaeng Songkran 2026 to spotlight Thai-Mon heritage

Thailand’s Songkran, the country’s biggest water festival, brings celebrations to many parts of the country. This year, Phra Pradaeng Songkran 2026, also known as Pak Lat Songkran, is officially scheduled for April 24-26, 2026.
Visitors are invited to explore the full programme and highlight activities across all three days, especially the rare Mon Pak Lat culture, a Songkran tradition preserved by the local Thai-Mon community for more than 180 years.
One of the festival’s main attractions is the Songkran goddess parade, featuring beautifully decorated floral floats and young women dressed in traditional Thai-Mon costume.
They will carry fish and birds to Wat Protket Chettharam for a ceremonial release, in keeping with Mon beliefs that associate the ritual with auspiciousness and compassion towards living creatures.
Visitors can also watch the traditional Saba Mon game, which reflects the courtship customs of young Thai-Mon men and women at the Saba courts set up in villages across the area. Another cultural highlight is Tha Yae Mon, a distinctive folk singing and dance performance unique to the Mon Pak Lat community.
The Phra Pradaeng Songkran Festival in Samut Prakan will be held over three full days on April 24, 25 and 26, at the Phra Pradaeng District Office and surrounding areas of Phra Pradaeng Municipality.
This is the period when the local Thai-Mon community comes together to continue a long-standing tradition.
On April 26, which is Phra Pradaeng Wan Lai Day, Suk Sawat Road and roads around Phra Pradaeng Market will be closed from the afternoon for the parade. Visitors are advised to allow extra time for travel and prepare waterproof phone pouches in advance.
1. Public transport
Bus: Routes passing near the event area include:
BTS Skytrain:
Get off at Samrong Station, then continue by songthaew or van marked for Phra Pradaeng Pier.
2. Ferry
One of the most popular ways to avoid traffic is to take a ferry across the Chao Phraya River into Phra Pradaeng.
3. Private car and parking
Parking near the event is limited. If driving, visitors are advised to pin Phra Pradaeng District Office as their destination and park in nearby designated areas, according to announcements by Phra Pradaeng Police Station.
Examples include the Phra Pradaeng Arcade area and private car parks on the outskirts, before continuing to the festival by motorcycle taxi.