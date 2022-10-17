Ailing publishing industry gets a whiff of hope as book lovers flock to expo

The organiser of the expo, the Publisher and Booksellers Association of Thailand, expects this event to generate around 300 million baht in revenue from book sales.

The association stressed that books are still important for people, especially for children's development.

Here's the atmosphere at the event, which runs until October 23.

Several book lovers had queued up at Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre in Bangkok from as early as 6am, eagerly waiting for the doors of Book Expo Thailand to open at 10am.

As the doors opened, people rushed into the convention centre.

More than 100 booths have been set up to welcome book lovers, but the most popular ones are comics and novels that get constant attention from the youth.

The majority of visitors said they had come to buy comics and novels that are being sold as limited edition items, claiming that they would have to pay higher amounts for the resold books outside.

A fourth-year student of Chiang Mai University, Kunakorn Paratthajariyawong, says physical books are still important for the brain even though electronic versions are available.

"it is. Books can entertain us. Even though electronic books are now available, I still prefer reading printed ones." said Kunakorn Paratthajariyawong