Three steps to adaptive leadership in the age of technology

While we see more and more organisations investing in technology and generative AI, most enterprises are rushing into it without having established how beneficial these investments can truly be to their organisations – simply to avoid the risk of being left behind.

Characterised by unparalleled economic growth and cultural diversity, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region presents a tapestry of opportunities. But, it also comes with a diverse range of risks.

According to the Anatomy of Adaptive Leaders report developed by Economist Impact, business leaders surveyed shared that shortages in skilled labor (77%), supply chain disruptions (76%), cybersecurity attacks (69%), and increasingly fragmented regulations (69%) are some of the top challenges faced in the region.

Talent shortages are particularly acute in countries like Japan (87%), Australia (84%), and South Korea (81%) and in sectors like wholesale, natural resources, and services.

Business leaders in APAC are expected to navigate a multi-faceted landscape that requires a refined understanding of the risk factors at play.

Whether you are the boss of a small business or at the helm of a large multinational corporation, the ability to adapt and thrive is critical to running a successful business and remaining competitive in an ever-evolving marketplace.