Three steps to adaptive leadership in the age of technology
From using Internet of Things technology in manufacturing and facility management to small retail or food and beverage businesses relying on contactless payment solutions, technology is shaping how enterprises operate and compete today.
While we see more and more organisations investing in technology and generative AI, most enterprises are rushing into it without having established how beneficial these investments can truly be to their organisations – simply to avoid the risk of being left behind.
Characterised by unparalleled economic growth and cultural diversity, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region presents a tapestry of opportunities. But, it also comes with a diverse range of risks.
According to the Anatomy of Adaptive Leaders report developed by Economist Impact, business leaders surveyed shared that shortages in skilled labor (77%), supply chain disruptions (76%), cybersecurity attacks (69%), and increasingly fragmented regulations (69%) are some of the top challenges faced in the region.
Talent shortages are particularly acute in countries like Japan (87%), Australia (84%), and South Korea (81%) and in sectors like wholesale, natural resources, and services.
Business leaders in APAC are expected to navigate a multi-faceted landscape that requires a refined understanding of the risk factors at play.
Whether you are the boss of a small business or at the helm of a large multinational corporation, the ability to adapt and thrive is critical to running a successful business and remaining competitive in an ever-evolving marketplace.
More than just digital transformation
Everyone has been talking about digital transformation, but it isn’t just about digitalisation or automation. It is about using these methodologies to transform business processes, culture, and customer experiences. To achieve this, business leaders need to agree to and support cultivating a digital-ready organisation.
Leaders must remain open-minded about novel technologies and be willing to try them. This includes emerging or newer technologies like cloud computing, Web3, quantum computing, and generative AI.
While business leaders cannot acquire expertise in every technological innovation or product, those who can successfully leverage emerging technologies will improve the efficiency of company resources used and reduce costs incurred. Non-tech-savvy executives can continue to drive innovation in their organisations with one important trait – being adaptive.
Digital-ready culture
Fostering an adaptive leadership style in the age of technology first begins with cultivating a digital-ready culture within the organisation. This goes beyond introducing cutting-edge technology and digital tools, but instilling both confidence and proficiency among employees to use these tools. When it comes to introducing new processes and practices like digital integration, leaders play a pivotal role in ensuring seamless change to daily operations.
It is empirical for leaders to lead by example, such as actively learning about new technologies and how these can benefit the organisation.
By promoting a culture of being adaptive and embracing technological advancements, leaders empower their teams to stay ahead of the curve, enhancing overall organisational agility.
Modernising based on business objectives
The next step involves evaluating the enterprise’s IT infrastructure and identifying what requires modernisation. Compared to mere technological updates, this involves a strategic alignment between IT infrastructure and business objectives.
Adaptive leaders have to work closely with IT departments to leverage their expertise to deploy the most suitable platforms and technologies, in order to tap into these resources to address the evolving needs of the business. By doing so, leaders fortify the organisation’s technological foundation, positioning it for sustained success in the rapidly changing business landscape.
Open style of work
Embracing an adaptive leadership style also includes adopting an open style of work. This is characterised by agility and collaboration. By adopting an agile mindset, leaders can encourage teams to respond swiftly to the varying market conditions.
Collaboration between teams is also key. For example, the IT department may usually be perceived to work in silos from other functions of the business, but these talents bring a niche set of skills and expertise to the table that can help improve current work processes and alleviate pain points. For example, reducing time spent on repetitive tasks via automating workflows and upgrading traditional infrastructure to accommodate rapid changes in industries like banking.
It is critical to foster collaboration across the organisation to cultivate an open and inclusive work culture. By allowing ideas to be shared freely, leaders will be able to steer the organisation towards greater innovation.
Navigating complexities in APAC
APAC is a culturally diverse region where many of the countries are experiencing different economic headwinds. As reported by Economist Impact, Australia is experiencing a period of an economic lull that is aggravated by an ageing workforce; while Taiwan’s reliance on exports is compromising its near-term prospects for economic recovery amid a slow global demand.
Although most would like to invest in innovation and new technologies to navigate the challenging environment, enterprises are faced with the need to be frugal.
While organisations may instinctively try to lower the risk of these headwinds by cutting back technological investments or initiatives that drive innovation, it is these ongoing complexities that have brought the role of business leaders into sharp focus as they steer their business and deliver value and innovation despite reduced resources.
APAC companies have found increased competitiveness, productivity, and efficiency in adopting technologies like cloud computing and generative AI.
To enhance organisational resilience, leveraging technology such as open source has shown to be imperative to becoming future-ready.
Singaporean companies have made robust progress in embracing technology-driven new ways of working as 72% of these companies advanced in adopting open source principles and technologies – the highest adoption rate in the region.
Open source sets the foundation for many of these emerging technologies, increasing competitiveness, productivity, and efficiency of enterprises with these solutions and it takes a forward-thinking and adaptive leader to recognise that.
(Marjet Andriesse is senior vice president and general manager, Red Hat APJC)