2023 : The most remarkable year in the history of Muay Thai in Europe

The final event of 2023 in Europe is the "European Championship" from December 9 to December 14 in Turkey with over 600 participants.

Furthermore, there were elections for the executive committee of the European Muay Thai Federation. Sakchye Tapsuwan, the President of IFMA, presided over the election meeting.

Hasan Yildz, the President of the Turkish Muay Thai Federation, has been elected as the President, and Nadir Allouache, the President of the French Muay Thai Federation and a member of the Executive Committee of the French Olympic Committee, has been elected as the Vice President.

Yildz, the first-ever Turkish President of Muay Thai in Europe, expressed pride in the achievement and pledged to collaborate with the 50 Muay Thai federations in Europe, as well as with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and IFMA, to promote and disseminate Muay Thai under the principle of "One World One Muay Thai."

After the elections, Sakchye expressed his congratulations to the newly elected executives of the European Muay Thai Federation, acknowledging their excellent work in the past year.

While Charissa Tynan, Director General of the IFMA International Office in Lausanne, Switzerland, stated that IFMA is the sole Muay Thai Federation recognized by the International Olympic Committee.