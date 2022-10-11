Devout Buddhists flock to temples to give alms as monks mark end of Lent
Faithful Buddhists flocked to Samut Prakan’s Wat Bang Phli Klang on Tuesday morning to give alms to monks as part of the annual Tak Bat Devo festival.
The Tak Bat Devo festival is an annual almsgiving tradition held every year to mark Buddha’s descent to Earth from the celestial world. The term is derived from the Pali word Devorahana.
The festival is held on the day after the end of the Buddhist Lent or rain retreat, which ended on Monday this year.
Devout Buddhists usually give monks alms of rice, dried food, flowers and incense sticks.
Phra Khru Palad Suwatana Silakhun, the abbot of Wat Bang Pli Klang, led monks from several temples in the district to receive alms.