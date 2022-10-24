Horror genre: Thai ghosts who can give you the creeps

Some of the popular Thai ghosts are:

Krasue

This female spirit, whose internal organs hang down from the neck, is well-known among Thai people due to many TV series and films about her.

Krasue leaves her body and flies in search of fish and dirty foods from evening to dawn. Its organs usually shine in red or green while hunting for food.

This kind of ghost usually escapes from humans who see it, but it can inflict injury or death if it is antagonised.

Krahang

This male spirit is said to haunt the same areas as Krasue, hence these two spirits are often mentioned or represented together.

Krahang can fly with the aid of two large round rice winnowing baskets called Kradong, and uses a wooden rice pounder as its tail, searching for fishy and dirty foods at night.