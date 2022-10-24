Horror genre: Thai ghosts who can give you the creeps
It’s not only western characters like Dracula or werewolf who can send shivers down your spine. Thailand has its own share of ghosts.
In Thailand, some people transform themselves into Thai ghosts to participate in Halloween events, proving that the indigenous varieties could be as scary as their western counterparts.
Some of the popular Thai ghosts are:
Krasue
This female spirit, whose internal organs hang down from the neck, is well-known among Thai people due to many TV series and films about her.
Krasue leaves her body and flies in search of fish and dirty foods from evening to dawn. Its organs usually shine in red or green while hunting for food.
This kind of ghost usually escapes from humans who see it, but it can inflict injury or death if it is antagonised.
Krahang
This male spirit is said to haunt the same areas as Krasue, hence these two spirits are often mentioned or represented together.
Krahang can fly with the aid of two large round rice winnowing baskets called Kradong, and uses a wooden rice pounder as its tail, searching for fishy and dirty foods at night.
Mae Nak
Mae Nak, also known as Mae Nak Phra Khanong, is a well-known Thai female ghost, popularised in many TV series, plays and films, especially Nang Nak, a 1999 Thai supernatural horror film starring Thai actress Intira "Sai" Jaroenpura as Nak.
The story of Mae Nak is based on local folklore that is believed to have taken place during the reign of King Rama IV. Both Nak and her child died during childbirth, but she retained an undying love for her husband, Mak.
A shrine dedicated to Mae Nak is at Wat Mahabut in Bangkok's Suan Luang district.
Nang Tani
This female spirit inhabits the clumps of wild banana trees, known in Thai language as Kluai Tani.
This ghost is popularly represented as a beautiful young woman wearing a green traditional Thai costume. She generally appears in a standing position and her feet don't touch the ground.
Legends in Thai tradition say that this spirit could harm men, especially those who have wronged women, but she is mostly considered benevolent.
Pop
This non-existent ghost also has become well known among people due to many TV series and films, especially Ban Phi Pop (House of Pop), a horror-comedy film with up to 14 sequels created from 1989 to 2011.
Pop possesses men or women to consume their organs until the possessed victim dies. The possessed who are killed by Pop are identified as "Lai Tai" (die while sleeping).
People possessed by Pop become fierce and mournful and are unable to recognise family members or acquaintances.