FRIDAY, January 27, 2023
Tidy up to make way for the Rabbit as it hops across for Chinese New Year

TUESDAY, January 17, 2023

With the Year of the Rabbit almost upon us, SCG Ceramics is offering advice on how best to prepare our homes for a year that is full of good fortune.

In Chinese belief, cleaning homes before the Lunar New Year is necessary to welcome prosperity and good health. The Chinese New Year this year falls on Sunday (January 22).

The four main areas in the home that must be cleaned according to Feng Shui beliefs are:

Entrance

This area, including the drive, doors and windows, should be cleared, washed and prettified to draw wealth.

Bathroom

Bathrooms generate “negative energy” and sickness according to Feng Shui, so they should be made spick and span.

Kitchen

The kitchen is considered the heart of a household’s good fortune, and broken utensils are believed to draw bad luck. Hence, all chipped bowls, plates and cups should be thrown away and the area cleaned.

Bedroom

A clean and orderly bedroom is required to strengthen relations between family members. So tidy up!

