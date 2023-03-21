Pacharee jewellery celebrates 5 dazzling years by returning to artistic roots
Pacharee jewellery is celebrating its 5th birthday this year with a fresh take on old favourites. In a year of reflection, the brand said it is looking back on key moments – “pieces we have created and people we have shared our journeys with”.
The celebration starts with key pieces reimagined through the lens of eight artists and various mediums.
“Since our design principle derives from artistic expressions of the raw materials we work with, we feel this is the best way to celebrate the creative process we take pride in.”
Each artist has selected their favourite Pacharee jewellery to portray the brand in their own eyes through their own medium of choice. The arts range from flower arrangement and sculpture to paint on canvas, mixed media, photography and culinary art.
The celebration continues with the unveiling of 10 archived pieces reimagined.
“We have carefully selected our 10 most loved items over the past five years and established fresh meanings for them through new materials and colours in our signature hand-sculpted settings.”
A Swiss-based, Thai-bred jewellery brand, Pacharee has grown over the years and now boasts a customer base in more than 200 countries and territories, counting Neiman Marcus, Harvey Nichols, and e-commerce giant Net-a-Porter as stockists.
Pachareee jewellery has been spotted on Hollywood A-listers and influencers like Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Chiara Ferragni, and Aimee Song. More recently, a Pacharee ring made an appearance on HBO Max’s “And Just Like That...”, a sequel to the popular television show “Sex and the City.”