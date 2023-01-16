Future shines bright for Thai jewellery sector through new MoU with Shenzhen

The Asean Gems and Jewellery Association (AGJA) signed an MoU with the Jewellery Museum of Shenzhen on Thursday at the “China-Thailand Modern Fashion (Gold and Jewellery Cooperation” meeting in Bangkok.

Present at the event were top executives from leading organisations of both countries, including Yang Qing, first secretary at the Chinese embassy; Zuo Jinping, executive deputy head of Shenzhen’s Luohu district; Sitthichai Parinyanusorn, deputy director of the Gem and Jewellery Institute of Thailand (GIT); and Boonlert Siripatvanich, advisory chairman of the Thai Goldsmith Association.

The pact aims to drive the gems and jewellery industries in both countries, as well as foster cooperation, tighten ties and boost trade, a Facebook post from AGJA said.