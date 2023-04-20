Kyoto: Should dark history of brothels be passed on?

Mixed sentiments

In the Hashimoto Yukaku district, the townscape of the red-light district is being replaced by ordinary houses and parking lots. There is little momentum among locals to preserve the old buildings.

The opposite is true. A stone monument marking the site of a brothel in the district was removed during the city’s redevelopment at the request of many residents.

“There is no need to remind our children of the past,” a 79-year-old woman who grew up in the district said. Descendants of the former brothel owners still live in the community, and this woman is one of them.

“Some residents don’t want people to know about it.”

Back then, daughters of poor families were sold to brothels. The woman remembers that she could not talk about her family business when she was in junior high school. She remembers asking her father many times why he began the business, only to be told, “To make a living.”

“I don’t like the idea of having such a history left in a tangible form.”

However, the woman also participates in walking tours in the district and tells tourists stories of her background and how she feels about the brothels when they are interested in such stories.

“Human trafficking used to be allowed in Japan,” she said. “There were people who had no choice but to live in this way. I think that fact should be remembered.”

The Yawata city government is proceeding with redevelopment projects in the surrounding area, but there are no plans to preserve the streetscape of the former yukaku. Mayor Fumiaki Horiguchi said that the preservation will be difficult “unless the local community makes the request.”

No historical evaluation

According to prewar statistics, there were more than 500 yukaku, or red-light districts, throughout Japan in the early 20th century, and about 52,000 prostitutes. Among owners of former brothel houses, the trend has been to demolish the buildings rather than to preserve them as part of a dark history.

What makes it difficult to preserve and study yukaku history?

Kanazawa University Prof. Akira Ide said it is partly because there is no established opinion on the cultural heritage of these districts. Ide is an expert in tourism, especially “dark tourism,” which includes visiting locations with war damage and other negative historical sites.

“Even today, there are differences of opinion on how to view brothels and the sex industry,” Ide said. “Controversy arises when you try to preserve the brothels while talking only about the superficial facts.”

Ide said that people need to talk about brothels in a historical context, such as why modern society required prostitutes, as well as from the perspective of discrimination against women and human rights issues.

“The central government and specialized institutions such as universities should be involved in discussions on what to pass on to the next generation regarding the brothels and how that should be done.”