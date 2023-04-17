Measures against addiction sought as panel OK’s Japan’s first casino resort

‘Unclear grounds’ for visitors' estimate

The government’s seven-member panel of experts in tourism and economics released a report Friday on its screening of the IR development plan submitted by Osaka Prefecture. The plan scored 657.9 points out of a total of 1,000 points covering 25 items, slightly above the passing line of 600.

The plan drew a favourable reaction regarding such factors as the total area of approximately 770,000 square meters which is larger than that of Singapore’s Marina Bay Sands. The Singapore-integrated resort covered approximately 600,000 square meters at the time of its opening.

The Osaka plan was also praised for its projected economic benefits, with the initial investment amounting to ¥1.8 trillion.

However, the plan secured less than 60% of the possible points on such items as measures to combat gambling addiction.

The Osaka prefectural government said it will develop what is tentatively called the “Osaka addiction centre” by the time the resort makes its debut. The centre will work to prevent addiction, provide advice and treat addicts in an integrated manner.

While commending these efforts, the panel said: “The plan contains few descriptions of the measures to be taken for the early detection of addiction and intervention in such cases. Such measures must be given shape in the future.”