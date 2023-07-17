S Korea provides opportunity to exchange for Korean-Thai Character industry

Shin, President of KAPA and Sumith, President of DCAT also delivered their congratulatory message. Shin said “Thank you to the Center for hosting this exhibition, which will contribute to the development of the Character industry in both countries. I hope that character will be the core of the IP (Intellectual property) industry in Korea and Thailand.” Sumit also said, “Character industry make people’s dream come true as characters can do everything. I hope the workforce of the Character industry in both countries gets to know each other and strengthen their own character through this exhibition.”

After the event, all participants looked around the exhibition. The Center also introduced the characters of the webtoon, "ข้ามเวลาตามหาเมน”, which is co-produced by the Center and Kakao to commemorate Thai veterans of Korean War.

Cho Jaeil, the director of the Center said, "The centre prepare this exhibition to promote various Characters of Korea and Thailand while the Character industry advance to the many fields such as Webtoon and Game. Interestingly, the character industry in both countries has a common; for example, there are characters using traditional tales such as 'Shinbi's Haunted House', ‘Monster Club’ and ‘Holen’. We hope that the character industry of both country exchange and develop together through this exhibition."



