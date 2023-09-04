Korean Cultural Center hosts 'K-Book Exhibition'
The Korean Cultural Center in Thailand hosted the opening ceremony of 'K-Book Exhibition' on September 4, at the Center.
Until October 27, the exhibition display 106 Korean books translated into the Thai language by 12 Thai publishing companies, including many popular Korean novels in Thailand, such as 'Uncomfortable convenience store', 'Pachinko', 'A Store Selling Time', 'Omniscient Reader', 'The House with a Yard', 'Almond', and other Korean books such as 'BTS Odyssey'.
Around 70 attended the opening ceremony including Ham Jeonghan, Charge d'affaires of the Korean Embassy, Cho Jaeil, the director of the Center, Kim Hoyeon, the author of the novel 'Uncomfortable convenience store', Phimchanok Siriwannavi, the Executive Editor of Piccolo Publishing, Piyanach, the editor in chief of Bloom publishing, Juriporn, foreign copy right team manager and audiences.
Ham said “The success of Korean Culture comes from 'storytelling', which is based on language and books. I hope Korean and Thai publishing worlds exchange each other for their development by this opportunity."
After that, Kim and Mintra Inthararat, the author and translator of 'Uncomfortable convenience store' had a book talk with 30 Thai readers. Kim said, “Thailand is the first country, to translate my novel ‘Uncomfortable Convenience Store’ among around 20 countries in the world, so I would like to meet Thai readers first. I appreciate the Center, who hosted this exhibition and invited me to Thailand.”
Thai readers gave various questions to Kim about the Characters in the novel and the writer’s experiences. He told readers “I created my novel on the basis of personal experiences and imagination. If you would like to be a writer, you need to make a habit of writing every day and observing people around you.”
Cho, the director of the Center said "I hope this exhibition will be the opportunity to bring Thai reader's attention to various Korean books in Thai language."