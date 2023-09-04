Korean Cultural Center hosts 'K-Book Exhibition'

Until October 27, the exhibition display 106 Korean books translated into the Thai language by 12 Thai publishing companies, including many popular Korean novels in Thailand, such as 'Uncomfortable convenience store', 'Pachinko', 'A Store Selling Time', 'Omniscient Reader', 'The House with a Yard', 'Almond', and other Korean books such as 'BTS Odyssey'.

Around 70 attended the opening ceremony including Ham Jeonghan, Charge d'affaires of the Korean Embassy, Cho Jaeil, the director of the Center, Kim Hoyeon, the author of the novel 'Uncomfortable convenience store', Phimchanok Siriwannavi, the Executive Editor of Piccolo Publishing, Piyanach, the editor in chief of Bloom publishing, Juriporn, foreign copy right team manager and audiences.