background-defaultbackground-default
logo-pwa

The Nationthailand

Add to Home Screen.

Add
Close
FRIDAY, October 27, 2023
nationthailand

7 horror films to be screened at Bangkok 'Siam Halloween 2023' next week

7 horror films to be screened at Bangkok 'Siam Halloween 2023' next week
FRIDAY, October 20, 2023

The Siam Square shopping area in the heart of Bangkok central business district will be turned into a haunting ground for the “Siam Halloween 2023” festival on October 27-29, with hoards of activities, including screening of horror films, cosplay contest, free concerts and art toy booths.

The event is a cooperative venture of Flex 104.5 FM radio, Property Management of Chulalongkorn University, and DV8 Thailand.

The highlight of this three-day event is the screening of seven critically acclaimed Thai horror films: “Shutter", “Pee Mak”, “Phobia”, “Phobia 2”, “Body”, “The Promise”, and “Laddaland”.

7 horror films to be screened at Bangkok 'Siam Halloween 2023' next week

Apart from indulging in screaming at free concerts of over 100 artists on two open-air stages, participants are also invited to take photos with contestants of the cosplay event, “Greed & Treat”, that would also feature a surprise guest.

In the Art Toy Zone, there will be special-themed art toys from Motmo Studio as well as a variety of gashapon (Japanese capsule toy).

7 horror films to be screened at Bangkok 'Siam Halloween 2023' next week

Participants are encouraged to dress up for the halloween event in ghost- and spirit-themed outfits, so they can take commemorative photos at the Selfie Zone, which would have creative backdrops like a ghost town and horror tree.

TAGS
HalloweenBangkokSiam SquareChulalongkorn UniversityconcertThai horror moviesBreaking News
RELATED
nationthailand