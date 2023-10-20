7 horror films to be screened at Bangkok 'Siam Halloween 2023' next week

The event is a cooperative venture of Flex 104.5 FM radio, Property Management of Chulalongkorn University, and DV8 Thailand.

The highlight of this three-day event is the screening of seven critically acclaimed Thai horror films: “Shutter", “Pee Mak”, “Phobia”, “Phobia 2”, “Body”, “The Promise”, and “Laddaland”.

Apart from indulging in screaming at free concerts of over 100 artists on two open-air stages, participants are also invited to take photos with contestants of the cosplay event, “Greed & Treat”, that would also feature a surprise guest.

In the Art Toy Zone, there will be special-themed art toys from Motmo Studio as well as a variety of gashapon (Japanese capsule toy).

Participants are encouraged to dress up for the halloween event in ghost- and spirit-themed outfits, so they can take commemorative photos at the Selfie Zone, which would have creative backdrops like a ghost town and horror tree.