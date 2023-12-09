Christie's Asia luxury sales soar in 2023, driven by young collectors

The Hong Kong auction, featuring diverse items such as jewellery, watches, handbags, and wine, achieved an exceptional 91% sell-through rate by lot.

The outstanding results are seen as underscoring the allure of Christie's curated sales, marked by strategic pricing, digital engagement, and a significant influx of new, younger buyers in the region.

Francis Belin, president of Christie's Asia Pacific, highlighted the unique trends and perspectives in the Asian art market. The Asia Pacific region serves as a distinct platform to represent and showcase Asian artists globally. The dialogue between classic modern and contemporary Asian and Western art is a unique feature, with Hong Kong positioned as a global rather than regional sales hub, he said.

One striking trend is the significant proportion of young buyers in Asia, with 30% to 50% of activity driven by younger collectors, in contrast to the West's 18%, Belin said. He emphasised the increasing embrace of art and collecting by younger collectors, fostering diversity in the art world.

“Look at the first half of this year. You have about 18% of buyers in the West, the Europe, and America, which are millennial or younger. Look at the data in different ways, credit new buyers, new buyers buying value and so on. Different ways to credit, and you will always see in Asia that be doubled up. You have between 30% and 50% of the activity in Asia, which is very driven by younger collectors,” Belin explained.

Participants from 41 countries across five continents contributed to the global engagement in these auctions. Notably, half of the buyers made their purchases online, and nearly 60% of these new buyers were millennials, reflecting a changing landscape in luxury auction participation.