Impact of human choice showcased at Bangkok museum

“Upside down” is a huge tapestry hung from the ceiling. It depicts a composition inspired by an old Indian miniature, a tiger-hunting scene. The reverse of the tapestry is embroidered with the word “Ethic”.

The work is a rich exploration of cultural heritage and ethics, using symbolism to convey complex ideas and provoke contemplation on the effects of human actions in a comparison between tradition and contemporaneity.

"Kra-Tua Taeng Seua, A Tiger Hunt" is a video installation inspired by a once-celebrated traditional folktale depicting a tiger hunt in the southern regions of Thailand.

The artwork blurs the boundaries between the physical and virtual realms, inviting viewers to consider the layers of meaning within the folktale while also reflecting on the permeability of cultural narratives and shared experiences.

The "Lotus Pod" represents a meaningful and symbolic flower, a metaphor for Buddhist spirituality, but its graphic and harsh shape also resembles a gun bullet.

This masterpiece captures the contradiction between the peaceful principles espoused by Thailand’s cultural and religious heritage and the rigidity of the actual social and political structure.

“This solo exhibition was originally scheduled many years ago, but many obstacles including the Covid-19 pandemic caused the event to be postponed,” the artist said.

