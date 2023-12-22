Gay Men's Chorus set to wow Renaissance hotel guests with Christmas carols
The Bangkok Gay Men's Chorus (BKGMC) will sing Christmas carols to spread the festive spirit, in collaboration with Renaissance Bangkok Ratchaprasong Hotel and their staff.
This joint musical effort aims to create an inclusive holiday experience for guests on the evening of Sunday, December 24, the hotel said. The event would also showcase the hotel's commitment to inclusivity and diversity but also highlight the power of music to bring people together, the hotel said.
The chorus, renowned for their musical excellence will be sharing their expertise and passion for singing with the hotel employees. The initiative seeks to foster inclusivity and celebrate diversity.
"An innovative collaboration has been formed that is set to leave a lasting impression on both guests and staff. In a world where boundaries often divide, singing and music have emerged as a unifying force that transcend all barriers. Regardless of language, culture, or geographical location, the power of music knows no limits. We're thrilled to partner with the Bangkok Gay Men's Chorus," said Rattapol Ratthaphothiwat, general manager at the Renaissance Bangkok Ratchaprasong Hotel.
Vitaya Saeng-Aroon, the founder of the chorus, emphasised that BKGMC believed music had the remarkable ability to evoke deep emotions, stir memories, and create in a bid to foster peace and harmony within society.
“We advocate the transformative power of collaboration with corporates and local communities,” said Vitaya.
The hotel staff will receive exclusive training from Thailand’s leading vocal coach and opera singer, Vuthiphand Pongtanalert, the artistic director of BKGMC. With over two decades of experience in voice training and chorus management, Vuthiphand brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the table.
The training sessions, which are exclusively tailored for the hotel staff, cover a wide range of vocal techniques and exercises, ensuring that the staff members will be equipped with the necessary tools to develop their vocal prowess.
The hotel management has recognised the importance of providing its staff with top-notch training to enhance their skills and deliver exceptional service to guests. Beyond the merriment, this partnership holds deeper meaning.
Just a year old, the Bangkok Gay Men's Chorus comprises 20 dedicated volunteers.
The chorus members dedicate their time and talent to volunteering music instruction at a local high school, fostering a love for music and empowering young minds. Their dedication was further evident at the recent Bangkok Pride 2023, where they took the centre stage as a leading performance team. Their harmonious voices and electrifying energy wowed the crowds, transforming the pride stage into a pulsating celebration of individuality and love.
They also actively engage with the LGBTQI community, performing at 15 events a year, from commercial gigs to non-profit initiatives.
For more information, contact Sarawut Burapapat, Outreach & Patron Services director on Tel. 0850710071 or browse Facebook Fanpage: https://www.facebook.com/BANGKOKGMC.