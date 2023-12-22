Gay Men's Chorus set to wow Renaissance hotel guests with Christmas carols

The hotel staff will receive exclusive training from Thailand’s leading vocal coach and opera singer, Vuthiphand Pongtanalert, the artistic director of BKGMC. With over two decades of experience in voice training and chorus management, Vuthiphand brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the table.

The training sessions, which are exclusively tailored for the hotel staff, cover a wide range of vocal techniques and exercises, ensuring that the staff members will be equipped with the necessary tools to develop their vocal prowess.

The hotel management has recognised the importance of providing its staff with top-notch training to enhance their skills and deliver exceptional service to guests. Beyond the merriment, this partnership holds deeper meaning.

Just a year old, the Bangkok Gay Men's Chorus comprises 20 dedicated volunteers.

The chorus members dedicate their time and talent to volunteering music instruction at a local high school, fostering a love for music and empowering young minds. Their dedication was further evident at the recent Bangkok Pride 2023, where they took the centre stage as a leading performance team. Their harmonious voices and electrifying energy wowed the crowds, transforming the pride stage into a pulsating celebration of individuality and love.

They also actively engage with the LGBTQI community, performing at 15 events a year, from commercial gigs to non-profit initiatives.

For more information, contact Sarawut Burapapat, Outreach & Patron Services director on Tel. 0850710071 or browse Facebook Fanpage: https://www.facebook.com/BANGKOKGMC.