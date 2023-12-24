Roi Et gears up for stunning New Year countdown at new landmark

The New Year festivities in Roi Et are poised to be particularly lively, centering around "Ho Wot”, the new 101-metre tall tower, named after the province. Roi Et is the number 101 in Thai language.

The 35-storeyed building is an architectural marvel located in the scenic Suan Somdet Phra Srinagarindra Roi Et park, overlooking the serene Bueng Phlan Chai Lake.

Conceptualised by Banjong Kositjiranon, the mayor of Roi Et, the tower is part of a broader initiative to boost tourism in the area. The name "Ho Wot" pays homage to a local Isaan musical instrument, emblematic of Roi Et's cultural heritage. The tower's design, inspired by this musical symbol, positions it as a one-of-a-kind, instrument-shaped structure, unparalleled in the world.