Roi Et gears up for stunning New Year countdown at new landmark
Roi Et province is set to bid a grand farewell to 2023 and welcome the New Year with a vibrant countdown event at the “Ho Wot 101 Roe Et Tower.” The countdown events are scheduled from December 29 to January 1, 2024.
The New Year festivities in Roi Et are poised to be particularly lively, centering around "Ho Wot”, the new 101-metre tall tower, named after the province. Roi Et is the number 101 in Thai language.
The 35-storeyed building is an architectural marvel located in the scenic Suan Somdet Phra Srinagarindra Roi Et park, overlooking the serene Bueng Phlan Chai Lake.
Conceptualised by Banjong Kositjiranon, the mayor of Roi Et, the tower is part of a broader initiative to boost tourism in the area. The name "Ho Wot" pays homage to a local Isaan musical instrument, emblematic of Roi Et's cultural heritage. The tower's design, inspired by this musical symbol, positions it as a one-of-a-kind, instrument-shaped structure, unparalleled in the world.
The countdown and New Year's Eve festivities at the “Ho Wot 101 Roi Et Tower” will be held in the Saket Nakorn area of Suan Somdet Phra Srinagarindra, Muang district. The four days of celebrations are arranged to delight visitors with unique attractions and activities.
December 29: The event kicks off with a ceremony venerating the Buddha's relics and the Ming Mongkol Buddha statue at Buddha Pimarn Mongkol. This day also marks the third "Ho Wot" music contest, graced with a trophy from Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn.
December 30: The festivities continue with a competition featuring Luk Thung, the soulful Thai country music.
December 31: The highlight of the event, New Year's Eve, will dazzle attendees with performances, light and sound shows, spectacular fireworks, and the much-anticipated countdown to 2024.
January 1, 2024: The New Year starts with a traditional merit-making ceremony, where participants can offer alms to 101 monks, symbolizing good fortune and blessings for the year ahead.
The countdown event at the “Ho Wot 101 Roi Et Tower” has been conceptualised to reflect Roi Et's cultural vibrancy and mark a new chapter in the province's journey towards becoming a key tourist destination.