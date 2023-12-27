Forget your sorrow and follow the rainbow

Let’s take this journey together. The first zone, the collection zone, exhibits exclusive Thailand-inspired artworks and rare art pieces from the collaboration between tokidoki and other brands such as BE@RBRICK Adios, Karl Lagerfeld, Strangeco 6”, Circus Punks Airlines Adios 2006, etc.

A family with children should be sure not to miss the Mini Playground Zone. This area allows children to experiment and play with the iconic rainbow sliders.

Here comes the highlight of this exhibition: the Immersive Projection Zone. This zone exhibits the exclusive tokidoki prints on the ground within the dark glass tunnel, using an immersive mirror and projection techniques. The Nation recommends wearing white clothes in this zone to stand out and ensure good photos.

For foodies and others who wish to sit down and take some time to relax with loved ones, the exhibition also provides an exclusive cafe zone, the ICONIC Cafe, featuring Chef Sebastien Segurol, the winner of Iron Chef Thailand 2022 (who is also the owner of Cava Bien Marche in Phuket). Enjoy the variety of food inspired by the Follow the Rainbow Journey theme.

Bags, blind boxes, and collectable art in limited stock are also available exclusively for fans to collect. This event also provides family activities; check out the painting option, whether on canvas or as face and body painting.

“Tokidoki presents the Iconic Bangkok Experience” is being held from today through the end of March 2024 on the 8th floor of ICONSIAM, with no entrance fee charges.