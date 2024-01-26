'South Sukhumvit Network' Co-Organizes Bangkok Design Week 2024!
'South Sukhumvit Network', a united front of private entities and government agencies in Phra Khanong - Bang Na, has unleashed the power of creativity and innovations for vibrant efforts to turn South Sukhumvit into the Creativity Playground.
South Sukhumvit, which ranks among 15 creative districts of the Bangkok Design Week 2024, seeks to tell the stories of unique local ways of life-based on the "Discover South Sukhumvit... The Balance of Innovation and Local Charm" concept via 25 interesting activities including exhibitions, markets, seminars, workshops, and tours throughout the nine-day festival. Held between 27 January and 4 February 2024, these activities stretch along a portion of Sukhumvit Road between BTS On Nut Station and BTS Bang Na Station.
Among the highlights are:
Playscape 95
The launch of the rejuvenated Tree House, which includes landscape enhancement, will happen here to provide a multipurpose space for locals living by a canal at the end of Soi Sukhumvit 95. Activities here will run from 10 am to 9 pm.
Where we were
This exhibition will exude the good old days feel as visitors explore the old ways of life in South Sukhumvit via old photos and vintage furniture pieces around the canal-side Tree House at the end of Soi Sukhumvit 95 between 10 am and 9 pm.
Undiscovered South Sukhumvit
Discover how South Sukhumvit will evolve into a sustainable and inclusive innovation district. The exhibitions and showcases are based on research conducted by the Urban Design and Development Center (UDDC) and the PAINT YOUR PARK competition by AI-Deate, which aims to showcase local perspectives on urban and green space development at the BTS walkway that links to the second floor of True Digital Park between 11 am and 9 pm.
Creator Station
Explore your inner self to unlock your creator potential at Creator Station by Cloud 11. Held based on an 'Everyone is a creator' theme, this event encourages you to show off how amazing you can be as a Reel creator. Elevate your possibilities, communicate and experience Creator Station on the BTS walkway that links to the second floor of True Digital Park between 11 am and 9 pm.
Experience Scape: Code + Craft: Blending Technology & Empathy in Service Design
Seminars hosted by Creative Lab by MQDC and True Digital Park, which is sponsored by Cloud 11 and Bangchak Corporation, promise to show how great service designs integrate global trends, AI and business innovations. Gurus from various industries will jump on stage to share insights and their creative approaches. The seminars will be held on Feb 3 from 11 am to 6 pm at True Digital Park, West Zone, 2nd floor, Classroom 1-3.
Vaslab Convergence of Light
Learn more about South Sukhumvit at a design exhibition by Vaslab Company Limited, which opens its studio for collaboration with designers based in South Sukhumvit. The company also partners with Lighting Designers in staging 3D Mapping shows on its building and preparing Street Lighting décor around its venue. Included will be a small weekend market featuring stalls by local vendors. These activities will be held at Vaslab on Soi Sukhumvit 101.
Perfect Doughnut in the Right Moment
Enjoy installation art inspired by doughnuts and handmade paper here thanks to the collaboration between DROP BY DOUGH and Teaspoon Studio. Better still, special flavours of doughnuts will be exclusively served during Bangkok Design Week 2024 at DROP BY DOUGH on Soi Sukhumvit 101/2 between 10 am and 6 pm.
Nice to meet you - SUNA Neighbourmove
Jump on a journey to the past, through the present, and into the future of South Sukhumvit via the Immersive Exhibition that stretches along the whole walkways and escalators of BITEC BURI buildings throughout the nine-day festival. On Saturdays and Sundays during the festival (Jan 27 – 28, and Feb 2 - 4), SUNA Market, a market uniting old restaurants and fascinating retail businesses in South Sukhumvit, will also be available. These activities will run from 11 am to 6 pm.
Rod Daeng Park
Just as visitors stroll around South Sukhumvit, they will run into Rod Daeng Parks by BHIRAJ BURI GROUP and SAMA GARDEN. The creative pop-up parks have red pickup trucks – the type widely used to service locals along small lanes - as key decoration pieces. Serving as recreational areas that connect communities with nature, the six themes of Rod Daeng Parks are located at six locations in South Sukhumvit namely Oneudomsuk, the Bang Na Nok Temple, the Poonsin School, CJ MORE Sukhumvit 101 branch, CJ MORE Lasalle 50 branch, and Hua Seng Hong restaurant on Sukhumvit Road.
On top of these highlights are a variety of design showcases and events that will spread across South Sukhumvit. The long list includes Politics of Food by Books & Belongings; Waste Sorting Redefined Where Design Meets Sustainability by Hypothesis; workshops and special menu at Chia Tai Healthy Urban Farm by Chia Tai Company Limited; Bangkok Service Design Jam: LIVABLE SCAPE workshop and South Sukhumvit: SOUL & SPACE (SPACE SEEKING) tour by Creative Lab and True Digital Park; PKN Music Awards contest by the Phra Khanong District Office; Open House: Vaslab Convergence, Vaslab x Masieri Wearable Art, Vaslab x Lamptitude and Vaslab Convergence of Market by Vaslab Architecture; The Museum of Happiness by Muang Thai Life Insurance; and Active Lifestyle Spaces of South Sukhumvit by BHIRAJ BURI GROUP. For more information, please visit Facebook: South Sukhumvit.