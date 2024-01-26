'South Sukhumvit Network' Co-Organizes Bangkok Design Week 2024!

South Sukhumvit, which ranks among 15 creative districts of the Bangkok Design Week 2024, seeks to tell the stories of unique local ways of life-based on the "Discover South Sukhumvit... The Balance of Innovation and Local Charm" concept via 25 interesting activities including exhibitions, markets, seminars, workshops, and tours throughout the nine-day festival. Held between 27 January and 4 February 2024, these activities stretch along a portion of Sukhumvit Road between BTS On Nut Station and BTS Bang Na Station.

Among the highlights are:

Playscape 95

The launch of the rejuvenated Tree House, which includes landscape enhancement, will happen here to provide a multipurpose space for locals living by a canal at the end of Soi Sukhumvit 95. Activities here will run from 10 am to 9 pm.

Where we were

This exhibition will exude the good old days feel as visitors explore the old ways of life in South Sukhumvit via old photos and vintage furniture pieces around the canal-side Tree House at the end of Soi Sukhumvit 95 between 10 am and 9 pm.

Undiscovered South Sukhumvit

Discover how South Sukhumvit will evolve into a sustainable and inclusive innovation district. The exhibitions and showcases are based on research conducted by the Urban Design and Development Center (UDDC) and the PAINT YOUR PARK competition by AI-Deate, which aims to showcase local perspectives on urban and green space development at the BTS walkway that links to the second floor of True Digital Park between 11 am and 9 pm.