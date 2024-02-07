Thailand’s ‘Naga Fireball’ comes in 2nd at Sapporo Snow Festival

The championship, however, was clinched by Mongolia this year.

This year’s event featured nine teams from across the globe, including the United States, Indonesia, Poland, Singapore, Portugal, Lithuania, Mongolia, South Korea, and Thailand.

Bracing sub-zero temperatures, the three-member Thai team displayed remarkable skill and dedication over four days, meticulously sculpting their snow masterpiece.

The “Naga Fireball” draws inspiration from the mythical “Naga” serpent, which holds great significance in Thai culture.