Thailand’s ‘Naga Fireball’ comes in 2nd at Sapporo Snow Festival
The Thai team’s snow-sculpting prowess shone brightly at the 48th Sapporo Snow Festival 2024 in Japan when they secured the first runners-up position for their stunning creation – the “Naga Fireball”.
The championship, however, was clinched by Mongolia this year.
This year’s event featured nine teams from across the globe, including the United States, Indonesia, Poland, Singapore, Portugal, Lithuania, Mongolia, South Korea, and Thailand.
Bracing sub-zero temperatures, the three-member Thai team displayed remarkable skill and dedication over four days, meticulously sculpting their snow masterpiece.
The “Naga Fireball” draws inspiration from the mythical “Naga” serpent, which holds great significance in Thai culture.
According to Thai belief, the Naga symbolises greatness, abundance and prosperity. The mythological serpent is believed to be the creator of Thailand’s rivers, the protector of Buddhism and even the maker of Thai identity.
Every year, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and the snow sculpting team design models that showcase Thailand’s diversity and traditions. These designs not only aim to showcase the nation’s rich heritage but also captivate international tourists and highlight the country’s allure on the global stage.
Thailand’s history at the Sapporo Snow Festival is illustrious, with the country clinching the championship nine times in the past, in 2000, 2008-2010, 2013, 2015, 2018-2020.