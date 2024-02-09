Mahidol’s College of Music laments lack of govt support for the arts

Jazz is among the genres being largely ignored, despite the fact that over the past 4-5 years, Mahidol University has witnessed a 30–40% increase in jazz majors, reflecting jazz's popularity in Bangkok, where numerous jazz bars and clubs have emerged.

Darin Pantoomkomol, Associate Dean for Education, Academic Affairs, and Research at Mahidol University, expressed his disappointment.

“I highly value the Thai traditional arts, but I want to see a balance from the public sector in supporting all kinds of art and cultures equally, whether traditional, contemporary, and modern, since they are all valuable and could bring fame and recognition to Thailand as well."