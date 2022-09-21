Going Against All Odds : 'Thai cave Rescue Limited Series'

In 2018, for nearly three long weeks of nail-biting suspense, the eyes of the world were on Thailand’s northern province of Chiang Rai. Experts from a range of disciplines flew in from all over the world to join a mission to rescue 12 young footballers and their coach trapped deep inside Tham Luang Cave, their exit blocked by sudden flooding. Each day, every moment posed new challenges, raising hopes and uncertainty, and relentless speculation about the fate of the young lives trapped in darkness without food and water, their whereabouts unknown, and no means of communication.

The boys were first spotted by two British divers before they were rescued after 17 long, gruelling days.

The Nation spoke to ‘Bloom’ Varin, in an exclusive interview, on his experience of playing the role of “Dr. Bhak Loharjun” — a Navy doctor with expert diving skills, who assessed and monitored the boys’ physical and mental health during the operation — in the “Thai Cave Rescue Limited Series”.