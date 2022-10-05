‘Hansan: Rising Dragon’ star attraction at Bangkok Korean Film Festival

By 'Bangkok Korean Film Festival Joint with Busan International Film Festival', the Korean historical epic " Hansan: Rising Dragon " will be a double feature playing at the Cinema in Busan and Bangkok, and the "Conversations with the Audiences" event will be followed after the movie.

By this event, the Thai audience will meet the director and actors including Byun Yo Han and Kim Sung Kyu in Busan online.

The film " Hansan: Rising Dragon ", which surpassed 7 million admissions in Korea this year, is about naval battles led by the legendary general Lee Soon Shin in 1592.

It is the second instalment of director Kim Han-min, after the film " Myeong-ryang " in 2014 focused on the Battle of General Lee in 1597.

Actor Park Hae-il, who plays the lead role in the Cannes-competing feature " Decision To Leave", took on the role of Yi, and Actor Byun Yo Han played Park's Japanese counterpart.

Famous actors were also featured, such as Ahn Sung Ki, Son Hyun Ju, 2PM's Taekyeon, and Kim Sung Kyu.

After the film, there will be real-time online meetings between Busan and Bangkok. Directors and Actors including Byun Yo Han and Kim Sung Kyu will have Q&A time with the audience.