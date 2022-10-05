‘Hansan: Rising Dragon’ star attraction at Bangkok Korean Film Festival
“Hansan: Rising Dragon”, a hit Korean movie, will be screened in Thailand during the "Bangkok Korean Film Festival Joint with Busan International Film Festival"
The event will also have "Conversations with the Audiences” by the film’s director and actors, including Byun Yo Han and Kim Sung Kyu.
The Korean Cultural Center in Thailand and Korean Culture and Information Service have joined hands with SF Corporation Pcl to host the “Bangkok Korean Film Festival Joint with Busan International Film Festival” on October 7 from 6pm to 8.50pm at SFW cinema, CentralWorld. The event is a part of the “Korean Culture Scene”, 2022 Korean Week Events, from September 24 to October 15, and coinciding with the 27th Busan International Film Festival, as well.
By 'Bangkok Korean Film Festival Joint with Busan International Film Festival', the Korean historical epic " Hansan: Rising Dragon " will be a double feature playing at the Cinema in Busan and Bangkok, and the "Conversations with the Audiences" event will be followed after the movie.
By this event, the Thai audience will meet the director and actors including Byun Yo Han and Kim Sung Kyu in Busan online.
The film " Hansan: Rising Dragon ", which surpassed 7 million admissions in Korea this year, is about naval battles led by the legendary general Lee Soon Shin in 1592.
It is the second instalment of director Kim Han-min, after the film " Myeong-ryang " in 2014 focused on the Battle of General Lee in 1597.
Actor Park Hae-il, who plays the lead role in the Cannes-competing feature " Decision To Leave", took on the role of Yi, and Actor Byun Yo Han played Park's Japanese counterpart.
Famous actors were also featured, such as Ahn Sung Ki, Son Hyun Ju, 2PM's Taekyeon, and Kim Sung Kyu.
After the film, there will be real-time online meetings between Busan and Bangkok. Directors and Actors including Byun Yo Han and Kim Sung Kyu will have Q&A time with the audience.
Cho, Jae Il, the Director of the Korean Cultural Center said, "It is meaningful to release Korean historical films during the Korean national day and Korean Week Events. The event is also to promote BIFF, which resumes as an on-site event after being halted by the pandemic for three years, and Busan city as the candidate for the hosting of the World Expo 2030."
The Korean Cultural Center will distribute the tickets for free through its SNS channel's event.