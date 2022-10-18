BTS dance to military beat as mandatory service deadline looms for Jin

It said fans would have to wait until around 2025 for the band to reunite after fulfilling their military duty.

All able-bodied South Korean men must serve in the armed forces for at least 18 months. The draft begins in the year they turn 18 but they can postpone it until they reach 28.

However, in 2020 South Korean lawmakers passed the so-called “BTS law” to allow K-pop entertainers to postpone military service until the age of 30.

For BTS, that deadline will arrive in December when Jin turns 30. In less of a hurry to join up is Jungkook, the youngest member of the band at 25.