Kevin Spacey wins in civil sexual-abuse case brought by actor Rapp

Steigman declined comment following the verdict.

Spacey's lawyer, Jennifer Keller, argued during her closing arguments that Rapp's story was a fabrication. She advanced several theories for why Rapp might have lied, including a desire for attention or jealousy of Spacey's acting success.

"Mr. Rapp is getting more attention in this trial than he has in his entire acting life," Keller said.

Spacey won Oscars for performances in "American Beauty" and "The Usual Suspects," but his career largely ended after more than 20 men accused him of sexual misconduct.

Netflix dropped him from its political drama series "House of Cards" and Christopher Plummer replaced him in the role of J. Paul Getty in "All the Money in the World" weeks before the movie's scheduled release in 2017.

The trial in Manhattan federal court began on Oct. 6, just under five years after Spacey's career was upended by sexual misconduct allegations in the early days of the #MeToo movement, which encouraged women to speak out about sexual abuse by famous and powerful people. Men also came forward with claims of abuse.

Spacey has denied any misconduct.

Keller urged jurors to ignore the sexual politics of the case.

"This isn’t a team sport where you’re either on the MeToo side or the other side," Keller said.

Rapp sued Spacey for battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress in November 2020.

During the trial, Judge Lewis A. Kaplan dismissed the emotional distress claim but allowed the rest of the lawsuit to proceed.

Spacey faces a criminal trial in London next year after pleading not guilty to five sex offense charges over alleged assaults between 2005 and 2013.

