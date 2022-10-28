K-pop star BTS member Jin releases first solo single ahead of military duty
K-pop singer Jin, a member of the hit boy band BTS, released his first official solo single on Friday (October 28), ahead of his military duty.
The pop rock song, titled 'The Astronaut', was co-written by British rock band Coldplay, which is the second collaboration between the two bands.
Earlier this month, the agency of BTS announced that Jin will cancel a request to further delay his enlistment in late October. The other younger band members also plan to serve their compulsory service.
In June, BTS announced a break from group musical activities to pursue solo projects, but reunited on October 15 to perform a free concert in the city of Busan in support of South Korea's bid to host the World Expo 2030 in the port city.