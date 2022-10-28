K-pop star BTS member Jin releases first solo single ahead of military duty

Earlier this month, the agency of BTS announced that Jin will cancel a request to further delay his enlistment in late October. The other younger band members also plan to serve their compulsory service.

In June, BTS announced a break from group musical activities to pursue solo projects, but reunited on October 15 to perform a free concert in the city of Busan in support of South Korea's bid to host the World Expo 2030 in the port city.