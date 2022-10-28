Thailand Comic Con offers a feast for comics, toys and games lovers

Seventy-three exhibitors and 80 brands have set up 225 booths to display nine types of pop cultures:

1. Movies: Trailers of three movies will be premiered: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever; Khun Pan 3; and Hanumaan The Mantra Warrior.

2. Toys and collectibles: Famous brands Mighty Jaxx and Good Smile Company have travelled abroad to open a booth to display and sell their products with special promotions.

Several other booths are also selling figures and collectibles from famous titles, including Marvel, DC, One Piece, Naruto, Demon Slayer, and Dragon Ball.

3. Comics: Kakao Webtoon has set up a booth with activities for readers to give out in-app currency while Japanese bookstore Kinokuniya is selling famous Japanese manga, including Demon Slayer, Jujutsu Kaisen, Tokyo Revenger, and Spy X Family.