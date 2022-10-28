Thailand Comic Con offers a feast for comics, toys and games lovers
Thailand Comic Con 2022 is being held from Friday to Sunday at Royal Paragon Hall on the fifth floor of Siam Paragon.
The pop culture festival is a feast of entertainment for those who love comics, toys, and games.
Seventy-three exhibitors and 80 brands have set up 225 booths to display nine types of pop cultures:
1. Movies: Trailers of three movies will be premiered: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever; Khun Pan 3; and Hanumaan The Mantra Warrior.
2. Toys and collectibles: Famous brands Mighty Jaxx and Good Smile Company have travelled abroad to open a booth to display and sell their products with special promotions.
Several other booths are also selling figures and collectibles from famous titles, including Marvel, DC, One Piece, Naruto, Demon Slayer, and Dragon Ball.
3. Comics: Kakao Webtoon has set up a booth with activities for readers to give out in-app currency while Japanese bookstore Kinokuniya is selling famous Japanese manga, including Demon Slayer, Jujutsu Kaisen, Tokyo Revenger, and Spy X Family.
4. Cards and board games: Card players could show their skills at several card competitions, including Pokémon trading card game, One Piece card game, Magic: The Gathering, Warhammer, and Flesh and Blood.
5. Games: Japanese publisher Capcom has set up a booth to let gamers try a demo of Street Fighter 6 and Resident Evil Village: Gold Edition.
6. Cosplay: Coscon Thailand 2022 is a part of this event. Guest cosplayers will be on the stage and they will hold meet-and-greet events at the booth.
7. Idol Finn Fest: 31 idol bands will perform on stage or fans could also meet them at the booth in the Idol Zone.
8. Exhibition: Fans of superheroes could take photos with seven Iron Man’s armours or a life-size Batmobile and Batpod.
9. Festiverse: It is a new zone where it gathers several NFT arts and games.
Tickets will be sold at 150 baht or 120 baht on the Lazada application.