Weekend of open-air films, fun and games in Bangkok
The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has not just brought back the outdoor film fest this weekend but is also organising many fun games for city residents to enjoy.
This weekend, two Thai comedies will be shown at the Lan Khon Muang ground opposite City Hall from 7pm. They are:
- Saturday: Satree Lek (Iron Ladies)
- Sunday: Saep Sanit Sid Saai Naa (Noodle Boxer)
There was no information on whether the films would have English subtitles.
Apart from films, the BMA is also organising many games and contests on the grounds from 1pm to 9pm. They are:
Saturday:
- Thai chess (makruk) competitions under three categories:
- Motorcycle taxi drivers: 50 matches
- General public: 16 matches
- Young people: 16 matches
- Flag race between Phra Nakhon City Law Enforcement Office and Chana Songkhram Police Station
- Flag race
- Tug of war
Sunday:
- Thai checkers competitions under three categories
- Motorcycle taxi drivers: 50 matches
- General public: 16 matches
- Young people: 16 matches
- Sack race
The event will also include an exhibition and workshop on Thai chess and checkers, as well as stalls selling local goodies. The BMA’s Music Division will also put up a performance from 4pm to 9pm on both days.