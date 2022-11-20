Japan to offer real Detective Conan, Monster Hunter encounters
Universal Studios Japan (USJ) announced last week that it will offer real-life experiences of the popular anime “Meitantei Conan” (Detective Conan) and the popular video game “Monster Hunter” next year.
The attractions offered from February 17 to July 2, 2023, are part of “Universal Cool Japan”, a series of limited events featuring Japanese anime and video games USJ has been holding since 2015.
The Conan attraction will see visitors enjoying a world of anime while trying to solve riddles, while Monster Hunter will have players take on giant monsters in a magnificent natural albeit virtual reality setting. Details will be announced in the future.
The Japan News
Asia News Network