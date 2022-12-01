‘Don’t let Tavee grab the mic’: Thai beauty queen arrives for Miss International
Miss International Thailand Ruechanok “Tavee” Meesang has arrived in Japan carrying the hopes of a nation on her slender shoulders.
Fans and family members of the beauty queen gathered at Suvarnabhumi Airport on Wednesday morning to cheer her on as she boarded Thai Airways flight TG676 to Tokyo.
Ruechanok is vying to be crowned Miss International 2022 at the awards ceremony in the Japanese capital on December 13. Sireethorn Leearamwat of Thailand will pass the crown to her successor at the end of the ceremony.
Ruechanok will spend the next two weeks in a beauty boot camp along with 80 other contestants from around the world.
The 27-year-old from Pathum Thani qualified for the global contest in Tokyo after winning Miss Heritage Thailand 2022 and Miss International Thailand 2022.
The humorous hashtag #อย่าให้เทวีจับไมค์ (“Don’t let Tavee grab the mic”) is trending among her army of Thai fans, who are convinced that her big weapon in the contest is her speaking ability. Ruechanok is renowned for her communication skills as a news anchor, sitcom actress, model, and executive in her family’s real estate business.
Proving that her beauty comes with brainpower, she won a Bhumibol Scholarship to graduate with first-class honours in Philosophy, Politics and Economics at Thammasat University before grabbing a Master's in business and marketing in Australia.
Fans can follow her progress in Tokyo on her Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/roadtomissinternational
