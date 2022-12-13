K-pop heartthrob Jin kicks off 18 months of mandatory military service

The K-pop heartthrob posted a picture of himself with a buzz cut on the fan-community platform Weverse on Monday with the caption: “It looks cuter than I thought.”

According to the South Korean military, Jin will start his service at the boot camp of the 5th Infantry Division in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi Province.

He will be joining 200 other new cadets and after five weeks of training, he will be placed in the military unit.

Born in 1992, Jin is the oldest among BTS members and will be the first to serve in the military.

He enlisted in the military even though the 2020 amendment to the Military Service Act would have allowed him to postpone it to the end of the year.

The South Korean National Assembly revised the law in December 2020 in recognition of BTS’s global success, allowing them to postpone their conscription until they turned 30.