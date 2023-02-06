Beyonce breaks all-time Grammy wins record, Harry Styles claims album prize

Despite her success through the years, the 41-year-old "Break My Soul" singer has never claimed the best album trophy. Styles took home that honor on Sunday for "Harry's House."

"I've been so inspired by every artist in this category," a surprised Styles said as he accepted the award. "On nights like tonight, it's obviously so important for us to remember that there is no such thing as best in music."

Grammy voters spread the top awards among several artists.

Lizzo's upbeat "About Damn Time" won record of the year.

She dedicated the award to Prince, saying the late artist had inspired her to make positive music. Lizzo also saluted Beyonce and recalled how she skipped out of school in fifth grade to see the "Halo" singer in concert.

"You clearly are the artist of our lives," Lizzo said.