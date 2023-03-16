Harry Potter theme park to open in Tokyo in June

Set to open its doors on June 16, the Warner Bros Studio Tour Tokyo – The Making of Harry Potter theme park is the first of its kind in Asia.

It is Warner Bros’ second Harry Potter attraction after the one in London, which has welcomed more than 17 million visitors since its opening in 2012.

Similar to the original theme park, the Japanese counterpart will feature a wide range of exhibits, costumes, props, special effects and models used to make the Harry Potter films.

Besides checking out sets like Hogwarts’ Great Hall and Diagon Alley, visitors can also take a seat on the Hogwarts Express and experience green screen technology as they journey to the wizarding school.

However, unlike its London twin, the Tokyo park will boast a set that appeared in the Fantastic Beasts series.