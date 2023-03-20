Thailand’s top classical guitarists hit high note in Hua Hin
Some 80 young musicians from across Thailand gathered at Hua Hin’s Bluport shopping mall to participate in a two-day classical guitar competition that kicked off on Friday.
The “Bluport Guitar Festival and Competition 2023” was organised in collaboration with the Legend Arena and Hua Hin guitar club. The contest was split into three categories – under 12, under 18, and all ages. Winners in each category won a scholarship and a trophy.
The event also included a guitar-making workshop.
Yaowapa Boorapolchai, manager of the Legend Arena, said this is the third such competition to be held.
“It has received a good response among musicians nationwide,” she said.
Yaowapa’s own 11-year-old son took part in the event and came away with a silver medal.
She thanked Bluport, the Hua Hin guitar club, Vana Nava Water Jungle, the judges and handmade guitar manufacturers for making the event possible.
Separately, Vajee Klomkliang, an executive of Hua Hin Asset which manages the mall, said this event aims to promote the resort town as a city of music.
“The aim is to create new activities for the youth as well,” he said.
Also on the cards is the “Hua Hin Old Days Festival at Bluport” music festival from March 31 to April 2.
“This festival will feature an art exhibition and music shows, not to mention food and drinks,” he said.
Vajee added that Bluport organises weekly sports events in collaboration with the Legend Arena, such as Muay Thai, mixed martial arts, jiu-jitsu, taekwondo and futsal.
Visit Bluport’s Facebook page BluportHuaHinOfficial or its Line account: @bluport for more information.