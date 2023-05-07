Movie Nicknamed ‘Chinese Top Gun’ Delights China Moviegoers

Officially titled “Born to Fly,” the movie depicts the development and adventures of young Chinese fighter pilots and is also being used by the administration of Chinese President Xi Jinping to justify its policy of building a powerful military that stands up to the United States and drum up patriotism among the public.

The Guardian, a British newspaper, dubbed the movie “Chinese Top Gun” in a nod to the 1986 US blockbuster “Top Gun” starring Tom Cruise as a young fighter pilot. China’s military was involved in the production of “Born to Fly,” whose main character is played by popular actor Wang Yibo.