Lalisa’s trip to the temple launches new trend for blue Sinh skirts
Thailand’s K-pop sensation Lalisa “Lisa” Manoban sparked a new craze this week by posting a photograph of herself in a white shirt and a blue traditional Sinh skirt.
The Instagram image posted early on Monday, when Lalisa had gone to Ayutthaya with her parents to make merit, had won some 4.14 million likes and hearts from her fans as of press time.
A few of the fans pointed out that the Sinh skirt had been made with Udon Thani’s famous indigo-dyed cotton called “Pha Fai Mak Clone Yom Kram”.
The Sinh skirt, often made of silk, is traditionally worn by Lao and Thai women. The patterns on the cloth often indicate the region it comes from.
Though Thai women nowadays only wear Sinh skirts during special occasions, it's worn far more frequently in Laos.
What makes Udon Thani’s Pha Fai Mak Clone Yom Kram unique is that the cloth is first treated with mud to make it soft and shiny before it is dyed with natural indigo.