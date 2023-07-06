Singer-songwriter Coco Lee dies at 48 after suicide attempt

Lee died in Queen Mary Hospital in Hong Kong, where she had been living.

"Although Coco sought professional help and did her best to fight depression, sadly that demon inside of her took the better of her," the statement said.

"On 2 July, she committed suicide at home and was sent to the hospital. Despite the best efforts of the hospital team to rescue and treat her from her coma, she finally passed away on 5 July 2023," the statement said.

Lee's career spanned around 30 years. Among her most notable performances were voicing the female warrior Mulan in the Mandarin-language version of Disney’s “Mulan" and performing the Oscar-nominated song "A Love Before Time" from the film "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon."