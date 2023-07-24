Blackpink’s Lisa captures hearts with photos from Paris
Images of Thailand’s very own K-pop sensation Blackpink’s Lalisa “Lisa” Manoban enjoying a glass of orange juice in Paris won hearts on Monday.
In her Instagram post, Lisa is seen wearing a simple pink t-shirt sitting in a sunlit garden enjoying her free time. She had reportedly just finished performing at Stade de France stadium on July 15.
Her post had drawn more than 5.52 million hearts and 5,700 comments as of press time. Some netizens also complimented the pop star for her long hair.
Blackpink will continue its world tour in many areas across the United States next month:
• Metlife Stadium, New Jersey (August 11-12)
• Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas (August 18)
• Oracle Park, San Francisco (August 22)
• Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles (August 26)